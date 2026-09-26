UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Europa Sports Park

Today's game between Gibraltar and Andorra will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gibraltar vs Andorra are listed below.

Gibraltar host Andorra at Europa Sports Park in a UEFA Nations League D group fixture, with both sides looking to sharpen their standing in Group 1.

Scott Wiseman's Gibraltar side come into this match having drawn 0-0 with Sao Tome and Principe in a friendly just days ago. Their Nations League campaign has been building steadily, and home advantage at Europa Sports Park gives them a familiar platform to work from.

Andorra arrive in Gibraltar having lost their most recent Nations League outing, a 1-2 defeat to Malta on September 24. Coach Koldo's side have shown they can compete at this level, but back-to-back results have put pressure on their position in the group.

Gibraltar have beaten Andorra in each of their two most recent meetings, both ending 1-0, which adds a layer of confidence to the home side's preparations. Andorra will need to reverse that recent trend to take anything from this fixture.

For viewing information on where to catch this Nations League D clash live, read on.

How to watch Gibraltar vs Andorra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gibraltar are managed by Scott Wiseman, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Andorra head coach Koldo also has no lineup, injury, or suspension data listed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Gibraltar have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Sao Tome and Principe, while earlier results included back-to-back 4-1 and 4-0 wins over Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands respectively. Their two defeats came against Latvia in UEFA Nations League C Qualification, both by a single goal.

Andorra have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Malta in the Nations League, and they also suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Kosovo in a friendly. A 2-0 win over Liechtenstein represents their strongest recent result.

Head-to-Head Record

Gibraltar have the better of the recent head-to-head record against Andorra, winning the last two meetings between the sides. Both of those fixtures ended 1-0 in Gibraltar's favour, and the only other meeting in the dataset finished 0-0 when Andorra hosted in June 2021. Gibraltar have not lost to Andorra in any of the three recorded meetings.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Malta MAL 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Gibraltar GIB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Andorra AND 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff

In Group 1 of UEFA Nations League D, Gibraltar currently sit second while Andorra are third, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the two sides immediately above and below each other in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gibraltar vs Andorra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: