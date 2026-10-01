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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoGermany
Allianz Arena
team-logoSerbia
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Watch Germany vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Germany vs Serbia
Germany
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Germany and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Allianz Arena

Today's game between Germany and Serbia will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Fubo

Fubo

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ViX

ViX

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Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

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Tubi

Tubi

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How to watch Germany vs Serbia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Germany vs Serbia Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Formation
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
5-4-1
J. UrbigJ. UrbigR. BakuR. BakuW. AntonW. AntonM. ThiawM. ThiawD. RaumD. RaumV. JaneltV. JaneltA. PavlovicA. PavlovicF. WirtzF. WirtzK. AdeyemiK. AdeyemiS. El MalaS. El MalaJ. BurkardtJ. BurkardtV. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-Savicteam-logoS. BabicN. GudeljN. GudeljK. NedeljkovicK. NedeljkovicA. TerzicA. TerzicS. PavlovicS. PavlovicS. Milinkovic-SavicS. Milinkovic-SavicA. StankovicA. StankovicS. LukicS. LukicA. ZivkovicA. ZivkovicD. JoveljicD. Joveljic
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
4-2-3-1
Germany

Starting XI

Serbia

Manager

  • J. Klopp
  • V. Paunovic

Form

GER

GER - Form

CIV
W2-1
ECU
L2-1
PAR
L1-1
NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SER

SER - Form

KSA
W2-1
CPV
L3-0
MEX
L5-1
GRE
L1-2
NED
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GermanyDrawSerbia
2
1
1
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
World Cup
Germany badge
Germany
GER
0
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GreeceGreeceGRE
220031+26
W
W
2
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
211032+14
W
D
3
GermanyGermanyGER
201112-11
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
200224-20
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Serbia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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