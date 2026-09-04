Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States via NBCSN, Fubo, and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in a Premier League Matchday 3 fixture that carries early-season weight for both sides.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Cottagers have made a difficult start to the campaign, picking up just three points from their opening two league matches. Back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Sunderland have left Fulham sitting 16th in the table, and the pressure to deliver a home performance is already building on the banks of the Thames.

Arbeloa has been active in reshaping the squad, completing a third raid on Real Madrid's academy this summer with the signing of midfielder Manuel Angel. The influx of young Spanish talent reflects the manager's vision, but results on the pitch remain the only currency that matters right now.

Crystal Palace arrive in west London in an equally uncomfortable position. Pierre Sage's side sit 18th after two Premier League defeats, conceding six goals across losses to Everton and Manchester City. The Eagles have not won a league game yet this season.

Sage did strengthen his squad on deadline day, with Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber both confirmed as permanent signings after deal sheets were submitted past the official cutoff. Those additions could prove timely as Palace attempt to find some defensive stability.

The transfer window closed with further turbulence at Selhurst Park. Liverpool's pursuit of Ismaila Sarr ended without a deal after Palace held firm on their valuation and rejected a reported £50 million bid. Sage has since acknowledged that Sarr needs time to process the collapse of that move, adding a psychological subplot to Palace's preparations.

With both teams desperate for points and significant squad changes still bedding in, Craven Cottage should provide a tense afternoon of Premier League football. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney, who remains sidelined through injury. No suspensions are in place. Arbeloa's projected XI is: Leno; Bassey, Castagne, Andersen, Robinson; Iwobi, King, Bobb, Berge, Palacios; Garcia.

Crystal Palace have three players unavailable through injury: Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad, and Jean-Philippe Mateta. Sarr's absence is particularly notable given the circumstances surrounding his failed move to Liverpool. Pierre Sage names no suspended players, and his projected XI reads: Henderson; Tomiyasu, Richards, Canvot, Pino, Mitchell; Nketiah, Wharton, Khalaili, Kamada; Strand Larsen. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

Fulham head into this fixture with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Sunderland on August 30. Earlier in the run, the Cottagers lost 3-2 to Chelsea before beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Pre-season results included a 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart and a 2-2 draw with Malaga. Fulham scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games.

Crystal Palace's last five matches tell a more difficult story: two wins and three losses. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on August 28, and they also lost 2-0 to Everton in their previous league outing. A 3-0 friendly loss to Freiburg preceded those results. Palace's two wins came in pre-season, beating Fulham 2-1 and Al-Ula FC 3-1. The Eagles scored nine goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2026, which Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Craven Cottage. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Palace have won three times and Fulham once, with one draw. Crystal Palace have won each of the last three competitive meetings, including a 2-1 Premier League win at Craven Cottage in December 2025 and a 3-0 FA Cup victory at the same venue in March 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 16th while Crystal Palace are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: