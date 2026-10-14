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Conference League
team-logoFreiburg
Europa-Park Stadion
team-logoJablonec
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
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Watch Freiburg vs Jablonec Conference League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Freiburg vs Jablonec
Freiburg
Jablonec
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Freiburg and Jablonec, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Conference League - Game Week 1
Europa-Park Stadion

Today's game between Freiburg and Jablonec will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Freiburg vs Jablonec is available to stream live. Paramount+ and ViX are carrying the match, giving viewers options depending on their preferred platform.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Freiburg host Jablonec at the Europa-Park Stadion in a Conference League fixture that gives Julian Schuster's side the chance to build on a strong run of domestic form.

Freiburg arrive in good shape. They beat Schalke 04 2-1 in the Bundesliga on October 11, their fourth win from five matches across all competitions, and they have been scoring freely throughout that run.

Jablonec, managed by Lubos Kozel, make the trip from the Czech Republic having won three of their last five matches. They beat FC Zbrojovka Brno in their most recent outing and have shown they can grind out results on the road.

Both sides sit level at the top of the Conference League standings, which makes this a fixture with real weight despite the early stage of the competition.

Freiburg's home crowd at the Europa-Park Stadion will expect their side to take control, but Jablonec have the resilience to make this a test.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Conference League fixture.

How to watch Freiburg vs Jablonec with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Freiburg vs Jablonec Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Schuster

Freiburg are managed by Julian Schuster. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Jablonec head coach Lubos Kozel also has no reported absences at this stage. Team news for the visitors will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

SCF

SCF - Form

SCP
W0-1
BMG
W5-0
SGE
D2-2
LUZ
W4-2
S04
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JAB

JAB - Form

BOS
W3-0
SPP
L2-0
ZLI
D1-1
DUP
W0-1
BRN
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Freiburg have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Schalke 04 on October 11, and their best performance in that run was a 5-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach. They also drew 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt. Freiburg have scored 14 goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Jablonec have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over FC Zbrojovka Brno in the Czech First League on October 10, and they also claimed a cup win over Dukla Praha. Their only defeat in the run came against Sparta Prague, where they conceded twice without reply.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Freiburg and Jablonec.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Freiburg and Jablonec sit in first place in the Conference League table at this stage of the competition, meaning this fixture has direct implications for which side leads the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Jablonec today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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