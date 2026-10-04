UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de France

Today's game between France and Belgium will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for France vs Belgium are listed below.

France host Belgium at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis in a UEFA Nations League A fixture that carries genuine weight at the top of Group 1. Zinedine Zidane's side welcome their neighbours knowing that three points would tighten their grip on first place, while Mark van Bommel's Belgium arrive in form and full of confidence.

France drew 1-1 with Italy in their most recent outing, a result that kept them top of the group but left room for questions after Dayot Upamecano was dismissed late in the game. The central defender has since returned to Bayern Munich to serve his automatic one-match ban, meaning Zidane must reorganise his defensive options for this fixture.

One name generating real excitement around the France camp is Jeremy Jacquet. The 21-year-old Liverpool defender has made a striking impression at international level, drawing lavish praise for his maturity and tactical discipline from those closest to the squad.

Belgium, by contrast, arrive with a clean 3-0 victory over Turkey firmly in the memory. Kevin De Bruyne was the standout performer, scoring twice to reach 201 career goals and thriving under Van Bommel's system. Captain Youri Tielemans led the side with authority and warned his teammates that the finishing must be sharper in the matches ahead, despite the comfortable scoreline.

De Bruyne's form is the story Belgium carry into Saint-Denis. Van Bommel has spoken openly about the veteran midfielder radiating joy, and De Bruyne himself has described the current tactical setup as one that suits him well. Belgium's defenders Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper described the Turkey win as a frantic, end-to-end contest, crediting the influence of experienced forwards in seeing the game out.

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is set to start between the posts for Belgium and has spoken about the need for mental resilience after facing public criticism over his club form. The 25-year-old will be tested at the highest level here against a France attack that carries real threat.

For viewing information on how to watch France vs Belgium live, see the details below.

How to watch France vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Zinedine Zidane is expected to name a projected XI featuring Mike Maignan in goal, with a back line of Jeremy Jacquet, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Truffert, and Pierre Kalulu. Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, and Eduardo Camavinga are set to operate in midfield, while Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side, though Dayot Upamecano is absent after serving a one-match ban following his red card against Italy.

Mark van Bommel's Belgium are projected to line up with Senne Lammens in goal and a defensive unit of Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, and Nathan Ngoy. Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Raskin, and Hans Vanaken are expected in midfield, with Mika Godts, Dodi Lukebakio, and Charles De Ketelaere operating in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

France head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Italy in the Nations League, and they have back-to-back World Cup losses to Spain and England on their record, both by heavy margins. They did defeat Turkey and Belgium in consecutive Nations League outings before the Italy draw, showing they are capable of stringing results together at this level. Across their last five games, France have scored five goals and conceded eleven, with the defensive record a clear area of concern.

Belgium arrive with three wins from their last five, their most recent being a commanding 3-0 victory over Turkey in the Nations League. They also beat Italy 2-0 earlier in the group stage, and claimed a 1-0 win away at France in their last head-to-head meeting. Their two defeats came against Spain and the USA at the World Cup. Belgium have scored ten goals across their last five fixtures and conceded four, giving them a sharper attacking and defensive record than their hosts heading into this match.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in this same Nations League group on September 28, 2026, when Belgium won 1-0 at home. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, France hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Belgium's two, though Belgium's recent victory shows the gap between these sides remains narrow. France won 2-0 and 1-0 in their two home fixtures within this dataset, while Belgium have claimed wins in Brussels on two of the three occasions they hosted.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7 D W W 2 Belgium BEL 3 2 0 1 5 1 +4 6 W L W 3 Italy ITA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4 D W L 4 Turkiye TUR 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, France currently sit in first place with Belgium second, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: