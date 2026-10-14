Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals 14 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Fluminense and Palmeiras will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and beIN SPORTS, with beIN SPORTS Connect also providing streaming access. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Fluminense host Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying very different momentum from their domestic campaigns.

Marcao's side have endured a turbulent recent run. A 1-0 Serie A defeat to Flamengo in their most recent outing followed a heavy 4-0 win over Coritiba, and the inconsistency has left Fluminense needing to find their best form at the right moment in this competition.

Palmeiras, by contrast, arrive in excellent shape. Abel Ferreira's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 Serie A victory over Corinthians and a 1-0 win over Bahia. They are pushing hard in the title race and have carried that form into their Copa Libertadores campaign.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. The most recent meeting ended 3-2 to Fluminense at home in August 2026, though Palmeiras have also taken points off them in recent Serie A encounters.

For Fluminense, this is a chance to produce a big performance on home soil in a competition that demands exactly that. For Palmeiras, a positive result here would underline their credentials as genuine contenders on both fronts.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Fluminense vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense are managed by Marcao, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on their squad availability will be added as they emerge ahead of kick-off.

Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Full squad details for both sides will be published when official information is released.

Form

Fluminense head into this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Flamengo, though they did beat Coritiba 4-0 in the league before that. The two other defeats in that run came against Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores and Atletico MG in the Serie A, with a 3-1 win over Corinthians away from home the other positive result.

Palmeiras arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Serie A win over Corinthians, and they also beat Bahia 1-0 in the league and LDU de Quito 3-2 in the Copa Libertadores during that run. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Gremio in the Serie A.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Serie A in August 2026, when Fluminense won 3-2 at home. Before that, Palmeiras won 2-1 at home in February 2026 and drew 0-0 with Fluminense in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Serie A, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Fluminense sit second in Group C, while Palmeiras occupy second place in Group F, meaning both clubs are in contention to advance in their respective groups.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: