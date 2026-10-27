Serie A - Game Week 33 28 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Fluminense and Internacional will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Fluminense vs Internacional are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Fluminense host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs at very different ends of a difficult week. Marcao's side sit fifth in the table but arrive carrying the weight of a punishing run that has left them without a win in five matches across all competitions.

Fluminense's Copa Libertadores campaign ended in heartbreak after a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat to Palmeiras, who went through on a 2-2 aggregate. That exit, combined with recent Serie A losses to Santos and Flamengo, means the Rio club desperately need a result here to protect their top-five standing.

The most recent league outing made things worse. Fluminense lost 2-1 to Chapecoense at the weekend, a result that piled further pressure on Marcao and raised questions about the squad's ability to respond when results turn against them.

Internacional arrive in 16th place under Eduardo Baptista, but their form offers some encouragement. A 3-0 win over Botafogo RJ in their last outing was their most convincing result in recent weeks and gives Baptista's squad a platform to build on.

The visitors have shown they can be inconsistent on the road, but they have also beaten Corinthians 2-1 away from home this season, so the quality is there. A win in Rio would do significant work in pulling them clear of the relegation zone.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fluminense vs Internacional live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Fluminense vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marcao has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Fluminense. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Eduardo Baptista is in a similar position on the Internacional side, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further squad details will be provided as the club releases information nearer to the fixture.

Form

Fluminense arrive in poor form, having lost all five of their last matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Chapecoense AF, and they also suffered a 0-1 Copa Libertadores loss to Palmeiras in that run. Earlier defeats to Santos (1-2) and Flamengo (1-0) in the league compound a difficult stretch. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored six goals and conceded six.

Internacional head into this fixture with two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Botafogo RJ, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Corinthians during that run. A draw with Gremio (1-1) and defeats to Mirassol (0-2) and Sao Paulo (0-1) round out the five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A in May 2026, when Internacional won 2-0 at home against Fluminense. Before that, Fluminense claimed a 1-0 home win in October 2025, and the sides drew 1-1 and produced a 1-2 result in Cup fixtures in the summer of 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Internacional hold the stronger overall record.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Fluminense sit fifth while Internacional are in 16th place, giving this fixture clear implications at both ends of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: