Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals 22 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Estudiantes will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Estudiantes are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fubo or beIN SPORTS, with beIN SPORTS Connect also available as a streaming option.

Flamengo host Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores, with the top two sides in Group A meeting in what amounts to a direct contest for supremacy at the summit of the section.

Leonardo Jardim's side arrive in strong domestic form, having beaten Bahia 3-0 in their most recent Serie A outing to maintain their grip at the top of the Brazilian top flight. That result underlined Flamengo's consistency across competitions as they push on both fronts.

Estudiantes come into this fixture having lost 2-1 to San Lorenzo in the Liga Profesional at the weekend, a setback that will have sharpened Alexander Medina's focus ahead of a continental fixture with genuine stakes. The Argentine side remain second in the group and know a positive result here would keep the pressure on their hosts.

The two clubs shared a goalless draw in the reverse fixture earlier in this Copa Libertadores campaign, a result that kept the group finely balanced. Flamengo did win the previous meeting between the sides in May 2026, so Estudiantes will be looking to reverse that outcome on the road.

With the group standings tight and both clubs managing demanding schedules across domestic and continental competitions, this fixture carries real weight. Jardim's team will be determined to use home advantage to pull clear at the top.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo are led by Leonardo Jardim, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been released for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Estudiantes are managed by Alexander Medina, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away squad at this stage. Further details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Flamengo head into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches, a run that includes no defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 Serie A win over Bahia, and they also beat Fluminense 1-0 in a Rio derby earlier in that sequence. A 2-2 draw with Santos is the only dropped points across those five outings. Flamengo scored eight goals and conceded four across that run.

Estudiantes arrive with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga Profesional defeat to San Lorenzo, which followed a goalless Copa Libertadores draw with Flamengo. A 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza earlier in the run shows their attacking output when on form. Estudiantes scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended goalless in the Copa Libertadores in October 2026, with Estudiantes as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, all played in the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo have won two, Estudiantes two, and one match has ended level, with the sides having met across both the 2025 and 2026 editions of the competition.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Flamengo FLA 6 5 1 0 14 2 +12 16 W W W D W 2 Estudiantes EST 6 2 3 1 6 5 +1 9 W L D D W 3 Independiente Medellin IME 6 2 1 3 6 11 -5 7 L W L W L 4 Cusco FC CUS 6 0 1 5 4 12 -8 1 L L D L L Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo currently sit first while Estudiantes are second, making this a direct meeting between the two teams at the top of the section.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: