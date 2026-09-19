Serie A - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 06:30 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Today's game between Fiorentina and SSC Napoli will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 6:30 AM.

Fiorentina vs Napoli is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fiorentina host Napoli at the Artemio Franchi in Florence on Sunday, 20 September, in a fifth-round Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at very different stages of their early-season stories.

Fiorentina arrive with momentum. Paolo Vanoli has won both matches since taking charge, including a 4-2 victory at Venezia in the league and a 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Pisa in midweek. The mood around the club has shifted considerably from the troubled start that cost his predecessor the job.

Napoli, by contrast, are still finding their footing under Massimiliano Allegri. Their 1-0 win over Bologna last weekend ended a run of consecutive defeats, but it was a narrow result and questions remain about the squad's depth and consistency.

Allegri has been hampered by a lengthy injury list since arriving in Naples. Several important players remain sidelined, limiting his ability to rotate or experiment with his preferred systems.

Fiorentina sit in the bottom half of the table, while Napoli are in mid-table — both clubs need points to avoid being cut adrift from the leading pack before the season finds its rhythm.

This is a fixture with consequences, and the Artemio Franchi should provide a demanding test for a Napoli side still working out what it wants to be.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fiorentina vs Napoli live.

How to watch Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina manager Paolo Vanoli will be without Fabiano Parisi, Riccardo Sottil, and Radu Dragusin through injury. The projected XI includes David de Gea in goal, with Franco Mastantuono, Beto, and Alieu Njie among the attacking options.

Napoli head into the match with a significant number of absentees. Alessandro Buongiorno, Scott McTominay, Giovane Nascimento, Alex Meret, Alisson Santos, Luca Marianucci, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are all unavailable through injury. Allegri's projected lineup features Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, and Rasmus Hojlund among the starters.

Form

Fiorentina have won their last two matches after a difficult opening to the season, recording three defeats in their first three Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Pisa, following the 4-2 away victory at Venezia in the league. Across their last five matches in all competitions, Fiorentina have won two and lost three, scoring ten goals and conceding nine.

Napoli have also won two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna, which halted a run of back-to-back league defeats against Inter, who won 3-2, and Como, who won 2-1. They also lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League during this period. Napoli have scored five goals and conceded seven across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at home in Serie A. Before that, Napoli won 3-1 at the Artemio Franchi in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Napoli have won four times, with one draw, and Fiorentina have yet to claim a victory in this run.

Standings

Fiorentina sit 16th in Serie A, deep in the relegation zone, making Sunday's home fixture a matter of urgency. Napoli are 10th, close enough to the European places to benefit from a win but not yet far enough clear of trouble to afford complacency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: