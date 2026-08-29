Serie A - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Today's game between Fiorentina and Frosinone will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Fiorentina vs Frosinone is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fiorentina host Frosinone at the Artemio Franchi in Florence in the second round of the 2026/27 Serie A season. Both clubs arrive at this fixture looking to recover after opening-day defeats.

Fiorentina were beaten 4-0 by Roma at the Olimpico on matchday one, a result that exposed real questions about the squad's depth and cohesion. Donyell Malen's hat-trick, all assisted by Paulo Dybala, made for a bruising start to Fabio Grosso's season.

The situation off the pitch adds further uncertainty. Moise Kean has been pushing hard for a move to Como, and his absence from the starting XI against Roma was a clear signal of the tension between player and club. With the transfer window still open, Grosso may be forced to field a forward line without his most recognisable striker.

Frosinone, managed by Massimiliano Alvini, lost 1-0 at home to Juventus on the opening weekend. That defeat leaves them also searching for their first points of the campaign.

Alvini's side showed enough in pre-season to suggest they are competitive at this level, but a trip to Florence is a stern examination this early in the season.

For both teams, three points here would provide breathing room and confidence heading into a demanding September schedule. Find out how to watch the match live below.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Frosinone with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabio Grosso is without Fabiano Parisi and Riccardo Sottil through injury for Fiorentina. The projected XI sees David de Gea in goal, with a back four of Joao Mario, Radu Dragusin, Luca Ranieri, and Victor Valdepenas. Christ Inao Oulai, Cher Ndour, and Rolando Mandragora are set to line up in midfield, with Franco Mastantuono and Arthur Atta supporting Mateo Pellegrino up front.

Frosinone head coach Massimiliano Alvini reports no injuries or suspensions. Lorenzo Palmisani starts in goal behind a back four of Anthony Oyono, Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi, and Aleksa Terzic. Romano Schmid, Giacomo Calo, and Matteo Cichella form the midfield, with Giorgi Kvernadze and Seydou Fini supporting Antonio Raimondo in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Fiorentina have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Serie A defeat to Roma on August 24, a result that followed a 4-1 Coppa Italia win over Benevento ten days earlier. In pre-season, they drew 2-2 with Real Madrid and 1-1 with Deportivo de A Coruña, and beat Watford 1-0. Across those five fixtures, Fiorentina scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Frosinone's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat at home to Juventus on August 23. Before that, they beat Juve Stabia 4-1 in the Coppa Italia. In pre-season, they lost 2-1 to Lazio, drew 2-2 with Benevento, and drew 1-1 with Sambenedettese. Frosinone scored eight goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on February 11, 2024, when Fiorentina won 5-1 at the Artemio Franchi. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in Florence in September 2023. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Fiorentina have won twice, Frosinone once, and two matches ended level.

Standings

In the early Serie A standings, Fiorentina sit 19th and Frosinone are placed 15th after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs Frosinone today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: