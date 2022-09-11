WATCH: Fede Valverde scores goal of the season contender for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde scored an incredible individual goal against Real Mallorca on Sunday in La Liga

Real Madrid without injured Benzema

Real Mallorca took shock lead

Valverde levelled in style

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid were trailing 1-0 just minutes before half-time when the Uruguayan picked up possession inside his own half. Valverde then raced forwards before smashing an unstoppable left-footed shot into the top corner from just outside the penalty area to make it 1-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid went into the game having won all six games so far this season in all competitions but were rocked when Vedat Muriqi headed the visitors into the lead after 35 minutes. Valverde's goal brought Real Madrid right back into the game and ensured Carlo Ancelotti's men went in at the break on level terms.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Following Sunday's game, the European champions continue the defense of their Champions League title on Wednesday against RB Leipzig.