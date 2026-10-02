UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Torsvoellur Stadium

Today's game between Faroe Islands and Slovakia will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Faroe Islands vs Slovakia are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo and ViX.

Faroe Islands host Slovakia at Torsvoellur Stadium in Torshavn in a UEFA Nations League C Group 3 fixture with genuine implications for the top of the table.

Eydun Klakstein's side come into this match having drawn their last two Nations League games, against Kazakhstan and Moldova, and will be looking to rediscover the winning form that carried them through earlier in the campaign.

Slovakia arrive as group leaders and in strong form. Vladimir Weiss's side have won four of their last five matches, including back-to-back Nations League victories over Moldova and Kazakhstan, and carry real momentum into this fixture.

The Faroe Islands are no pushover at Torsvoellur, and Slovakia will know the challenge that awaits. Klakstein's team beat Latvia in a friendly in June and have shown they can grind out results at home.

For Slovakia, maintaining their position at the top of the group is the priority. Weiss's side have been scoring freely in recent months, though they have not always kept things tight defensively.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Faroe Islands vs Slovakia live.

How to watch Faroe Islands vs Slovakia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Faroe Islands are managed by Eydun Klakstein. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Slovakia are led by Vladimir Weiss. As with the home side, no confirmed squad information is currently available, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

The Faroe Islands have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Moldova in the Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan in the same competition. Their win in that run came against Latvia, a 1-0 victory in a friendly in June, while their defeats came against Estonia and San Marino, the latter a 2-1 loss in March.

Slovakia head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in the Nations League, following a 2-0 victory over Moldova. Weiss's side have also beaten Malta and Romania in that run, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Montenegro in June. Slovakia have scored nine goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Faroe Islands and Slovakia.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 W W 2 Faroe Islands FRO 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 D D 3 Kazakhstan KAZ 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 L D 4 Moldova MDA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Slovakia sit top of Group 3 in UEFA Nations League C, with the Faroe Islands in second place. The fixture is a direct meeting between the top two sides in the group, meaning the result will have a significant bearing on who controls the standings heading into the remaining matchdays.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Faroe Islands vs Slovakia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: