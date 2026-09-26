UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Torsvoellur Stadium

Today's game between Faroe Islands and Kazakhstan will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 12:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan live on Fubo and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly, while ViX also carries the fixture for eligible viewers.

Faroe Islands host Kazakhstan at Torsvoellur Stadium in Torshavn in a UEFA Nations League C Group 3 fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table.

The Faroe Islands arrive in good shape. Eydun Klakstein's side have won three of their last five matches, and they go into this game as group leaders, giving them a platform to push for promotion.

Kazakhstan, coached by John van't Schip, sit second in the group and will be determined to close the gap. They know the ground well enough to respect the challenge — the Faroe Islands beat them 1-0 in a friendly last November at this same venue.

That result still stings for Kazakhstan, who have shown enough in recent months to suggest they are capable of a response. Back-to-back wins over Namibia and Comoros in March gave them momentum heading into this Nations League run.

The Faroe Islands have their own recent wins to draw on, including a 1-0 defeat of Latvia in June, and will be confident on home soil.

With both teams separated by just one position in the standings, this fixture has direct implications for who finishes top of Group 3. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eydun Klakstein has not confirmed a probable lineup for the Faroe Islands ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

John van't Schip is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Kazakhstan, with no confirmed absences at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

The Faroe Islands head into this match with three wins from their last five games, a record that reflects a team with real confidence at home. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Latvia, and they also beat San Marino 2-1 in March. Their only defeats in that run came against Estonia and Croatia, the latter a 3-1 loss in World Cup qualification. Klakstein's side have shown they can grind out results and score on the road.

Kazakhstan's recent form is more mixed. They drew 1-1 with Armenia and lost 3-1 to Hungary in their last two matches, but wins over Namibia and Comoros earlier in the year show they can be effective. Van't Schip's side have scored in four of their last five games, though defensive consistency has been a concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 Faroe Islands win in a friendly last November, giving the hosts recent psychological ground. Looking back across the three recorded meetings, the head-to-head is evenly contested — Kazakhstan won 2-1 when the sides met in World Cup qualification in September 2013, before the return fixture that October finished 1-1. The Faroe Islands' win last autumn is the only result in the series since then.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Faroe Islands FRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kazakhstan KAZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Moldova MDA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia SVK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 3, the Faroe Islands currently sit first and Kazakhstan second, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: