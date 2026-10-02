UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 A Le Coq Arena

Today's game between Estonia and Luxembourg will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estonia vs Luxembourg are listed below. Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX are all carrying the match.

Estonia host Luxembourg at A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting positions in the table.

Jurgen Henn's Estonia have been difficult to break down in recent weeks. Back-to-back draws in their opening Nations League fixtures have kept them within reach of the top, and Henn will look to his side's defensive solidity as a platform to take three points on home soil.

Luxembourg arrive under Jeff Strasser having endured a turbulent run. A heavy 3-0 defeat to Iceland in their most recent outing has disrupted what had been a promising start to the group stage, and Strasser will need a response from his players.

The two sides have not met frequently in recent years, and the head-to-head record offers little in the way of a clear pattern. What is clear is that both teams need points, and the stakes at A Le Coq Arena are real.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Estonia vs Luxembourg live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Estonia vs Luxembourg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estonia are managed by Jurgen Henn for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Luxembourg head into the game under Jeff Strasser. As with Estonia, no confirmed injury or suspension details are available at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Estonia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C, and before that they drew 1-1 with Iceland in the same competition. Earlier in the run, Henn's side won back-to-back friendlies against Lithuania and Faroe Islands, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Their only defeat came against Rwanda. Across those five matches, Estonia scored four goals and conceded three.

Luxembourg have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Iceland in UEFA Nations League C, a sharp reversal after a 1-2 win away at Bulgaria in the previous round. Strasser's side also beat Albania 0-1 in a June friendly and recorded a 3-0 win over Malta in Nations League C qualification earlier in the year. Their other defeat came against Italy by a single goal. Luxembourg scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited, with the three meetings in the dataset stretching back to the mid-2000s. Estonia have the stronger overall record, winning two of the three encounters, including a 4-0 home victory in World Cup qualification in 2004 and a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture the following year. The only other meeting ended 1-1 in a friendly in 2000. Luxembourg have yet to record a win against Estonia across this run.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Iceland ISL 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 W D 2 Luxembourg LUX 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 L W 3 Estonia EST 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 4 Bulgaria BGR 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Luxembourg sit second in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, while Estonia are placed third. Luxembourg are chasing a return to the top of the group after their defeat to Iceland, while Estonia can close the gap with a win on home soil.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estonia vs Luxembourg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: