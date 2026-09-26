UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Parken

Today's game between Denmark and Wales will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Denmark vs Wales is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denmark host Wales at Parken in Copenhagen in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, with both sides looking to arrest a run of poor results heading into the fixture.

Denmark arrive under Brian Riemer having lost their most recent Nations League outing, a 3-2 defeat to Norway that continued a difficult spell for the hosts. Their form across recent competitions has been inconsistent, and they will be eager to put points on the board in front of their own supporters.

Wales, managed by Craig Bellamy, are also without a win in their last five outings. A 1-0 loss to Portugal in their previous Nations League match leaves them rooted to the bottom of the group, and the pressure is building on Bellamy's side to produce a result.

The two sides sit third and fourth respectively in Group 4, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both teams' ambitions of avoiding relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Rasmus Hoejlund leads the Danish attack in a projected XI that includes Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg and Mikkel Damsgaard in midfield, while Wales will look to Brennan Johnson and Kieffer Moore to provide an attacking threat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark vs Wales live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Denmark vs Wales with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Riemer names a projected XI for Denmark that includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Kristensen in central defence. Patrick Dorgu and Joakim Maehle provide width, while Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, and Victor Froholdt are set to operate in midfield alongside Mikkel Damsgaard. Rasmus Hoejlund leads the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the hosts at this stage.

Craig Bellamy's Wales are expected to line up with Danny Ward in goal behind a back line of Chris Mepham, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, and Jay Dasilva. Ethan Ampadu and Josh Sheehan anchor midfield, with Daniel James, Sorba Thomas, and Brennan Johnson supporting Kieffer Moore up front. No absences have been reported for the away side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Denmark head into this fixture with one win from their last five matches across all competitions, recording three defeats and one draw alongside that victory. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 loss to Norway in the Nations League, and they were also beaten 2-2 on aggregate terms against Czechia in World Cup qualification. Their sole win in this run was a commanding 4-0 result against North Macedonia. Across the five matches, Denmark have scored 11 goals but conceded 12, pointing to a side that creates chances but has struggled to keep things tight at the back.

Wales have not won in any of their last five matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Portugal in the Nations League, and they were beaten 2-1 by Romania in a friendly earlier in the summer. The two draws, against Ghana and Northern Ireland, offer limited encouragement. Wales have scored five goals across this run while conceding seven, and Bellamy's side have yet to find consistency in either phase of play.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a heavy Denmark win, a 4-0 victory for the Danes over Wales at the 2021 European Championship. Denmark have the stronger record across the last four known fixtures between the teams, winning three of them. Wales' only win in this sequence came in a friendly in November 2008, when they won 1-0 in Copenhagen.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Norway NOR 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Portugal POR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Denmark DEN 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Wales WAL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 4, Denmark currently sit third while Wales are fourth, leaving both sides with work to do to secure their place in the top tier heading into the final stages of the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Wales today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: