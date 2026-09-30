UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parken

Today's game between Denmark and Portugal will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Denmark vs Portugal are listed below.

Denmark host Portugal at Parken in Copenhagen in a UEFA Nations League A group fixture that carries real weight at the top of the standings.

Portugal arrive as group leaders under Jorge Jesus, whose impact on the national team has been notable since taking charge. Rafael Leao has credited the veteran coach with transforming the side's tactical discipline, and the results back that up — two wins from two in the Nations League so far.

The visitors do carry a concern, however. Bruno Fernandes has been managing a significant injury and was forced to sit out Portugal's most recent Nations League match against Norway, casting doubt over his availability for this trip to Copenhagen.

Denmark come into this off the back of a 2-0 win over Wales, a result that steadied their campaign after a 3-2 defeat to Norway in their opening group game. Brian Riemer's side will need to be at their sharpest to trouble a Portugal team that has conceded just twice in their last five matches.

Riemer has not been short of opinions heading into this game. The Denmark head coach has publicly suggested that Portugal will face a serious problem when Cristiano Ronaldo eventually steps away from international football — though for now, Ronaldo remains in the squad and very much part of the equation.

Denmark are also dealing with injury issues of their own. Patrick Dorgu was forced to withdraw from the squad after limping out of a recent Nations League fixture, adding to Riemer's selection concerns ahead of a match they cannot afford to lose.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark vs Portugal live.

How to watch Denmark vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brian Riemer's projected XI for Denmark includes Filip Joergensen in goal, with a back line of Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, and Joakim Maehle. Oliver Provstgaard, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, and Mikkel Damsgaard are named in midfield, with Mohamed Daramy, Gustav Isaksen, and Rasmus Hoejlund further forward. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jorge Jesus names Diogo Costa in goal for Portugal, with Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes in defence. The midfield features Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Chico Conceicao, with Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes supporting Cristiano Ronaldo. Fernandes has been managing a significant injury in recent weeks, and his inclusion in the projected lineup will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Form

Denmark have recorded two wins, two defeats, and one draw across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League, and they also beat North Macedonia 4-0 earlier in the year. They were beaten 3-2 by Norway and lost 2-2 on aggregate to Czechia in World Cup qualification, with a 0-0 draw against DR Congo also in that run.

Portugal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away to Norway in the Nations League, following a 1-0 victory over Wales. Their only defeat in that period came against Spain in the World Cup, and they also beat Croatia 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Colombia during that tournament run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League A on March 23, 2025, when Portugal won 5-2 at home. Three days earlier, Denmark had claimed a 1-0 victory on home soil in the same competition. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Portugal have won four times and Denmark once, with Portugal scoring ten goals to Denmark's five.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Norway NOR 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L W 3 Denmark DEN 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Wales WAL 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Portugal lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, while Denmark are third — meaning the hosts must take something from this game to keep pace with the group leaders and stay in contention for a top-two finish.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: