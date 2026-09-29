UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Czechia and England will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Czechia vs England is available to watch live in the United States via the channels listed below.

England travel to Prague for a UEFA Nations League A Group A3 fixture against Czechia at the Fortuna Arena, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to respond after a defeat to Spain in their last outing.

England head into this match under pressure after losing 3-2 to Spain, a result that leaves Tuchel's squad needing points to stay in contention in what is a competitive group also featuring Croatia.

The Three Lions carry genuine quality into the fixture. Their World Cup run included a 6-4 win over France in the quarter-finals, and Harry Kane leads an attack that has scored 14 goals across England's last five matches, though the defence has shown vulnerability with seven conceded in that same stretch.

Czechia arrive in worse form. Santi Denia's side were eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, losing 3-0 to Mexico, and they also fell 1-2 to Croatia in their Nations League opener. Three defeats in their last five matches tell a difficult story heading into this home fixture.

There are fitness concerns in the England camp. Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly both missed group training ahead of the squad's departure for Prague, and Tuchel has admitted he is uncertain whether either will be available.

The goalkeeping picture also draws attention. James Trafford was handed a start against Spain by Tuchel, signalling a potential shift in the pecking order, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has drawn praise for his form in central midfield.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Czechia vs England live.

How to watch Czechia vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Czechia head coach Santi Denia is expected to set up with Lukas Hornicek in goal behind a back line of Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Jiri Slama, and Stepan Chaloupek. Michal Sadilek, Alex Kral, and Matej Radosta are projected in midfield, with Pavel Sulc and Lukas Ambros supporting striker Adam Hlozek. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

For England, Thomas Tuchel's projected XI features James Trafford in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and Lewis Hall in defence. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jude Bellingham, and Elliot Anderson are named in midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon supporting Harry Kane. Konsa and Nico O'Reilly both missed training ahead of the squad's travel to Prague, and Tuchel has said he is not yet certain whether either will be fit to feature. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Czechia have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Croatia in the Nations League, following a 3-0 group stage loss to Mexico at the World Cup. A 1-1 draw with South Africa and a 2-1 defeat to South Korea also featured in that run, with their only win coming against Guatemala.

England have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-2 defeat to Spain in the Nations League, though prior to that Tuchel's side beat France 6-4 in the World Cup quarter-finals. England also recorded wins over Norway and Mexico during the World Cup, with their only other defeat in the sequence coming against Argentina at the semi-final stage.

Head-to-Head Record

England hold the stronger record across the last four meetings between these sides, with three wins to Czechia's one. The most recent encounter came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0. Czechia's sole victory in the dataset was a 2-1 win in Prague during European Championship qualifying in October 2019, a result that followed England's emphatic 5-0 win in the reverse fixture at Wembley earlier that year.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Croatia CRO 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 England ENG 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Czechia CZE 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group A3, Czechia currently sit second while England are third, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both sides' standing in the group and their prospects of finishing in a promotion position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: