Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Fulham will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 AM.

US viewers can watch Coventry City vs Fulham live on USA Network, with streaming available through Fubo and Peacock. Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, while Peacock serves as the exclusive streaming home for Premier League matches not broadcast on traditional cable.

Coventry City host Fulham at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the foot of the table.

Coventry come into this one bruised. Their most recent league outing ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, a result that underlined the scale of the task facing Frank Lampard's side in their debut Premier League campaign. Three losses in their last five matches, including a 5-0 hammering at Brighton, paint a picture of a team still adjusting to the top flight.

Absences are piling up for the Sky Blues. Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, and Luke Woolfenden are all sidelined, leaving Lampard with limited options as he tries to steady a leaking ship.

Fulham arrive in slightly better shape but with their own inconsistencies to address. Alvaro Arbeloa's side sit 19th in the table and have won just one of their last five league games, though a goalless draw at Liverpool and a point at Manchester United show they can compete against stronger opposition.

Ryan Sessegnon is suspended for the visitors, which will force Arbeloa into at least one change to his expected lineup. Fulham's recent 1-0 win at Hull City offered some encouragement, but back-to-back away losses to Ipswich and in the Carabao Cup at West Ham will temper expectations.

Both sides desperately need points. With Coventry sitting 18th and Fulham 19th, this is a direct confrontation between two clubs fighting to escape the bottom three.

For US viewers looking to watch this Premier League clash live, here is everything you need to know about TV channels and live stream options.

How to watch Coventry City vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Frank Lampard names his side without four injured players: Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, and Luke Woolfenden are all unavailable. Coventry's projected XI is: Rushworth; van Ewijk, Pinnock, Dasilva, Thomas; Grimes, Sakamoto; Rudoni, Thomas-Asante, Yirenkyi; Cherif.

Fulham have no injury concerns listed but will be without Ryan Sessegnon, who serves a suspension. Arbeloa's projected XI reads: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Robinson, Bassey; Berge, Charles; Bobb, Iwobi, King; Garcia. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Coventry have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding ten. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Earlier in that run, they recorded a strong 4-1 home win over Newcastle United, though that result has done little to stabilise their league position. The Sky Blues have conceded in all five of those matches.

Fulham's last five fixtures produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win at Hull City, following a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town the week before. Arbeloa's side have shown defensive resilience in patches, keeping a clean sheet at Liverpool and scoring in four of their five most recent games.

Head-to-Head Record

The two most recent meetings between these clubs both took place in the Championship. Fulham hosted Coventry in April 2022 and lost 3-1, while the reverse fixture in October 2021 at the Coventry Building Society Arena ended in a 4-1 home win for Coventry. Across those two matches, Coventry have won both encounters and scored seven goals to Fulham's two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Coventry City currently sit 18th and Fulham are 19th, making this a direct clash between two sides in the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: