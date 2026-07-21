Today's game between Coritiba and Palmeiras will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Coritiba vs Palmeiras are listed below.

Coritiba host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that pits the league leaders against a side still fighting to climb the table.

Palmeiras arrive in this match as the form team in Brazilian football. Abel Ferreira's side beat Flamengo 3-0 on the road in their most recent Serie A outing and followed that with a Copa Libertadores win over Junior FC, underscoring just how deep this squad runs.

Coritiba, managed by Fernando Seabra, have had a more mixed run. Back-to-back wins over Bahia and Santos gave the home side some momentum, but a 3-0 defeat to Flamengo in their last Serie A match was a sharp reminder of the gap between them and the division's elite.

The head-to-head record between these clubs makes sobering reading for Coritiba supporters. Palmeiras have won four of the last five meetings, including a 4-0 Serie A victory in 2022 and a 3-1 win in 2023.

For Palmeiras, this is a chance to extend their lead at the top of Serie A and maintain the kind of consistency that has defined their season. Coritiba need a result to keep their own ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A fixture live.

How to watch Coritiba vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Seabra's Coritiba have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Abel Ferreira has similarly not confirmed a projected XI for Palmeiras, and no injury or suspension information is currently available. Check back for the latest squad news ahead of the match.

Form

Coritiba head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Flamengo, though they had put together back-to-back wins before that, beating Bahia 3-2 and Santos 3-0. A 2-2 draw with Internacional and a 2-0 cup loss to Santos round out the five-game run, leaving Coritiba with seven goals scored and seven conceded.

Palmeiras have been in strong form, winning three of their last five games with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Serie A win over Chapecoense AF, and they also beat Flamengo 3-0 away in the league. A 4-1 Copa Libertadores victory over Junior FC highlights their attacking output, while a 1-0 loss to Cerro Porteno in that same competition and a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro are the only blemishes. Palmeiras have scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2023, when Palmeiras won 2-0 at Coritiba's ground in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Palmeiras have won four and Coritiba one, with the home side's only victory coming in February 2021. Palmeiras have scored 11 goals in those five meetings, with Coritiba managing just two.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Palmeiras sit top in first place, while Coritiba are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: