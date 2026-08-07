Serie A - Game Week 22 8 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Coritiba and Chapecoense AF will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Coritiba vs Chapecoense AF are listed below.

Coritiba host Chapecoense AF in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs, particularly for the visitors who find themselves rooted to the foot of the table.

Fernando Seabra's side sit 11th in the standings and will be looking to arrest a run of three defeats in their last four league outings. A home win feels necessary rather than merely desirable at this stage of the season.

Chapecoense arrive in difficult shape. Lacerda's team are 20th in Serie A and have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-0 defeat to Flamengo in the league.

The visitors have also been occupied in cup action, drawing 0-0 with Cruzeiro before losing 2-0 to the same opponents, which adds fatigue and distraction to an already strained squad.

Coritiba's own form is far from convincing. Back-to-back Serie A defeats to Cruzeiro and Palmeiras have dented confidence, and Seabra's team have scored just once across those two games.

Still, the gap in the table gives the home side a clear psychological edge. A win here would push Coritiba further clear of the danger zone and deepen Chapecoense's relegation crisis.

For information on how to watch this match live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Coritiba vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coritiba are managed by Fernando Seabra, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been released. Chapecoense AF head into the match under coach Lacerda, with team news also yet to be confirmed from the away camp. Further updates on both squads are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Coritiba have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home loss to Cruzeiro on July 31, following a goalless draw with Red Bull Bragantino. Earlier in that run, they were beaten 3-1 by Palmeiras and lost 3-0 to Flamengo, though a 3-2 win over Bahia in May showed they are capable of scoring freely. Across those five games, Coritiba have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Chapecoense have managed one draw and four defeats in their last five outings across Serie A and cup competition. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 cup loss to Cruzeiro on August 5, and they were beaten 4-0 by Flamengo in the league on July 23. A 2-2 draw with Santos FC provided their only positive result in that period. Chapecoense have scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 3-3, with Chapecoense AF hosting Coritiba in a Serie A fixture on February 11, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Coritiba have won two, Chapecoense AF have won one, and two games have ended level. The previous four encounters all took place in Serie B, with Coritiba winning 2-1 at Chapecoense in April 2025 and claiming a 1-0 home win in July 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Coritiba sit 11th while Chapecoense AF are 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: