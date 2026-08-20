Copa Libertadores - 1/8 20 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Corinthians and Rosario Central will kick-off at Aug 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Corinthians vs Rosario Central is available to watch in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Corinthians host Rosario Central in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both clubs knowing that three points could prove decisive in the race for knockout qualification.

Fernando Diniz's side head into this fixture sitting top of Group H, but their recent domestic form has been uneven. A 1-2 Serie A defeat to Cruzeiro on August 16 followed a goalless draw in the first leg against this same Rosario Central side, and Corinthians will need a sharper performance at Neo Química Arena to take control of the tie.

Off the pitch, the Memphis Depay situation has added noise around the club. The Dutch forward's contract saga reached a resolution when Corinthians confirmed an extension after he agreed to a pay cut, drawing a line under a dispute that had threatened to become a major distraction ahead of this fixture.

Rosario Central arrive in strong form under Jorge Almiron. The Argentine side have won three of their last five matches and held Corinthians to a 0-0 draw in the first leg, giving them a platform to advance. They come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional.

Second in Group E, Central have shown they can grind out results on the road, and Almiron will set his side up to be difficult to break down in Brazil.

The first leg ended goalless, so something has to give in the second meeting. For everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture live, read on.

How to watch Corinthians vs Rosario Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Corinthians are managed by Fernando Diniz, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been published at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Rosario Central head coach Jorge Almiron has no reported injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture either. A confirmed XI for the away side is also yet to be announced, and further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Corinthians have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Serie A loss to Cruzeiro on August 16, and they drew 0-0 with Rosario Central in the Copa Libertadores first leg two days earlier. Diniz's side did beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 away in the Serie A on August 9 and edged Internacional 2-1 in the Copa do Brasil on August 6. They have scored five goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Rosario Central have been in noticeably better shape, winning three of their last five and losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional on August 17, and they also beat River Plate 1-0 away from home on August 2. The two draws came against Corinthians and Racing Club, with Central keeping three clean sheets across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Copa Libertadores Rosario Central ROS 0 Corinthians COR 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided dataset is the Copa Libertadores first leg on August 14, 2026, which ended 0-0 at Rosario Central's ground. That result leaves the tie level heading into this second fixture, with Corinthians holding the advantage of playing at home.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Corinthians currently sit first in Group H, while Rosario Central are placed second in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Rosario Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: