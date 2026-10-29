Serie A - Game Week 33 30 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Corinthians and Mirassol will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Corinthians vs Mirassol are listed below.

Corinthians host Mirassol at the Neo Quimica Arena in a Serie A fixture that carries serious weight at the wrong end of the table.

Clarence Seedorf's side sit 18th in the standings and are fighting to drag themselves out of the relegation zone. Their winless run in the league has stretched to nine matches, and a late collapse against Vasco da Gama in Seedorf's touchline debut made it ten without a win.

The squad is stretched thin. Memphis Depay is sidelined with oedema in his right thigh, Jesse Lingard is serving a suspension and managing fractured ribs, while Raniele, Gabriel Paulista, Zakaria Labyad, and Kayke are all unavailable through injury or surgery. Seedorf is working with a depleted group.

Mirassol arrive in better shape, sitting 15th and with a recent draw against Sao Paulo keeping their momentum alive. Rafael Guanaes's side have shown they can pick up points on the road, and they know a win here would put useful distance between themselves and the bottom four.

Corinthians are desperate for a result in front of their own supporters. The pressure on Seedorf to deliver a first league win is mounting, and this is the kind of fixture his side cannot afford to let slip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Corinthians vs Mirassol, including live stream options, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Corinthians vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Clarence Seedorf is without several key players for this fixture. Memphis Depay remains out with oedema in his right thigh, Jesse Lingard is suspended after collecting his third yellow card and is also managing fractured ribs, Raniele is nursing a sprained right knee, Gabriel Paulista is sidelined with a left leg adductor strain, and Zakaria Labyad and Kayke are both still recovering from knee surgery. No confirmed starting lineup or further injury updates are available at this stage, and details will be added closer to kick-off.

Rafael Guanaes has not confirmed his starting lineup for Mirassol ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side. Updates will follow as the club releases further information.

Form

Corinthians arrive having lost four of their last five Serie A matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Vasco da Gama, where they led 2-1 before conceding twice in the final three minutes. Earlier in the run they were beaten 4-1 by Palmeiras and 2-1 by Internacional. Across those five matches, Corinthians scored seven goals and conceded ten.

Mirassol have taken a more mixed but steadier path, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo, and before that they beat Internacional 2-0. They scored five goals and conceded three across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Mirassol hosted Corinthians in a Serie A fixture and won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, Mirassol hold the stronger record with three wins to Corinthians' two.

Standings

Corinthians sit in the relegation zone in 18th place, two points behind 16th-placed Internacional, while Mirassol are in 15th and looking to extend the gap between themselves and the bottom four.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: