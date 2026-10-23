Serie A - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Sassuolo will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Como vs Sassuolo is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and Peacock. Subscribers can stream the match directly through either platform.

Como host Sassuolo at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both clubs, with Cesc Fabregas's side riding a wave of momentum that has the whole of Italian football paying attention.

The lariani arrive at this match in a form that would have seemed improbable just weeks ago. A stunning 4-1 demolition of Manchester United in the Champions League midweek, following a 3-1 win at Fiorentina in Serie A, has transformed the mood around the club. Fabregas has his team playing with genuine conviction, and Nico Paz has been nothing short of extraordinary in recent weeks.

Sassuolo arrive in Como sitting in the bottom half of the table, under pressure after a difficult run of results. Alberto Aquilani's side have won just once in their last five Serie A outings and will need to be at their best to contain a Como team that currently looks capable of hurting anyone.

The absences in Fabregas's squad — most notably Trevoh Chalobah and Assane Diao — add a layer of intrigue to the team selection, though the depth Como have shown suggests those gaps can be managed. Mattia Liberali, who scored on his first Serie A start against Fiorentina, will be pushing for a place in the XI.

For Sassuolo, Domenico Berardi's presence in the projected lineup offers a creative threat that Como cannot afford to ignore. But Aquilani's side travel with multiple injury concerns of their own, and their recent form makes them vulnerable against a team playing with this much confidence.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Como vs Sassuolo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas names a projected XI of Butez; Kempf, Smolcic, Valle, Ramon; Milla, Caqueret; Paz, Da Cunha, Liberali; Douvikas. Trevoh Chalobah and Assane Diao are both listed as unavailable through injury, with no suspensions currently affecting the squad.

Sassuolo's projected XI reads: Muric; Caleta-Car, Van Der Brempt, Odenthal, Doig; Thorstvedt, Matic; Berardi, Bakola, Lauriente; Esposito. Aquilani is without a significant number of players through injury, with Ismael Kone, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca, Yeferson Paz, and Fedde Leysen all sidelined. No suspensions are in effect for the visitors.

Form

Como arrive with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, alongside one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing produced that extraordinary 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, and before that came the 3-1 win at Fiorentina in Serie A. The one blemish in that run was a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone. Across those five matches, Como have scored ten goals and conceded four, a return that underlines the attacking quality Fabregas has unlocked.

Sassuolo's last five Serie A matches tell a more difficult story: one win, two draws, and two defeats. They were beaten 4-2 by Frosinone most recently, and their only win in this sequence came against Juventus, 3-2. They have scored seven goals but conceded eight across those five outings, a defensive record that will concern Aquilani ahead of this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

Como hold the advantage in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent encounter, played in April 2026, ended 2-1 to Sassuolo at their ground, but Como had won the two fixtures before that — a 2-0 home victory in Serie A in November 2025 and a 3-0 Coppa Italia win at the Sinigaglia in September 2025. Across the three most recent meetings, Como have scored five goals to Sassuolo's three, with the home side winning twice and Sassuolo once.

Standings

In Serie A, Como sit fifth, firmly in the conversation for European qualification, while Sassuolo occupy thirteenth, deep enough in the table to make this trip a must-not-lose occasion if they want to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Sassuolo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: