Friendlies - Game Week 1 2 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Colombia and Paraguay will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Colombia vs Paraguay are listed below.

Colombia and Paraguay meet in an international friendly as both sides look to build momentum following their respective summer campaigns.

Colombia arrive off the back of a World Cup run that reached the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties after a goalless draw. Los Cafeteros won three and drew one of their five tournament matches, conceding just once across the entire campaign.

The squad is now in a period of transition. Coach Nestor Lorenzo has confirmed the iconic number 10 shirt will not be retired following James Rodriguez's international retirement, signalling that a new generation is ready to step forward.

Paraguay also featured at the World Cup this summer, reaching the round of 16 before losing to France. They showed resilience throughout the tournament, picking up wins over Turkiye and Germany along the way.

This friendly gives both coaches a chance to assess their squads ahead of the next international window, with places up for grabs in both camps.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs Paraguay live.

How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Colombia has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and injury information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Paraguay's squad details are also yet to be confirmed. Check back for the latest updates on probable lineups, injuries, and suspensions as they become available.

Form

Colombia head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Mexico in a friendly. Before that, they were eliminated from the World Cup by Switzerland on penalties following a 0-0 draw at the quarter-final stage. Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the round of 16 and drew 0-0 with Portugal in the group stage. Across the five matches, they scored three goals and conceded two.

Paraguay's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Bolivia in a friendly. At the World Cup, they lost to France 1-0 in the round of 16 after beating Germany 1-1 on aggregate and drawing 0-0 with Australia in the group stage. They opened their tournament campaign with a 1-0 win over Turkiye. Paraguay scored four goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-2 draw in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Colombia have won three, Paraguay have won none, and two matches have ended in draws. Colombia beat Paraguay 2-1 at Copa America in June 2024 and won 2-0 in a friendly in November 2022. The overall record from these five meetings strongly favours Colombia.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: