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Major League Soccer
team-logoChicago Fire FC
Soldier Field
team-logoInter Miami CF
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF
Chicago Fire FC
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 24
Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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Chicago Fire FC host Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture on Wednesday, September 9, with kick-off set for 8:30pm ET.

The Eastern Conference standings give this match genuine weight. Chicago sit third, while Inter Miami arrive as the second-placed side and defending MLS Cup champions, making this a direct meeting between two of the East's stronger outfits.

Gregg Berhalter's Fire come into this on the back of a 4-4 draw with Toronto FC, a result that extended a run of inconsistency. Chicago have not won in four of their last five across all competitions, though they remain well-placed in the table.

Inter Miami's recent form has been erratic. Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side hammered CF Montreal 7-1 last month but have also suffered defeats to Nashville SC and Toronto FC in that same stretch. The 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday means they arrive at Soldier Field without a win in two.

Messi's presence continues to define Inter Miami's identity. The Argentine, who retired from international football with Argentina but remains contracted to the club through 2028, is the central figure around which Hoyos has built his squad. Former MLS figures have suggested he will honour that deal before transitioning into an ambassadorial role.

Robert Lewandowski adds another layer of intrigue to this fixture. The Polish striker joined Chicago from European football and has been the Fire's most consistent attacking threat all season, giving Berhalter's side a goal threat that few MLS defences have reliably contained.

TV channel and live stream details for how to watch this MLS fixture are listed below.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter manages Chicago Fire FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos takes charge of Inter Miami, who also have no confirmed absences or suspensions in the current data. No projected XI has been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as Wednesday's game approaches.

Form

CHI

CHI - Form

ORL
W1-2
RNY
D1-1
MON
L2-1
SEA
D2-2
TFC
D4-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
MIA

MIA - Form

NSC
L4-1
PHI
D2-2
TFC
L1-2
MTL
W7-1
ATL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Chicago Fire FC head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-4 draw with Toronto FC on September 5, which followed a 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC. The Fire's only win in that run came away at Orlando City, where they won 1-2. Chicago have scored ten goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Inter Miami arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on September 6. Prior to that, Miami thrashed CF Montreal 7-1, though that result is bookended by losses to Toronto FC (1-2) and Nashville SC (1-4). Miami have scored 16 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches, with the Montreal scoreline heavily skewing both totals.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Chicago Fire FCDrawInter Miami CF
1
1
3
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
3
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
3
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
5
FT
Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
0
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
1
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
4
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
Chicago Fire FC badge
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
1
FT
9Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 22, 2026, when Inter Miami beat Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter Miami hold three wins to Chicago's one, with one draw. The five matches have produced 21 goals in total, with Chicago's most notable result being a 5-3 win at Inter Miami in September 2025.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2316524717+3053
D
W
W
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2312745843+1543
D
W
L
D
L
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2211564332+1138
D
D
D
W
W
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2311483729+837
L
W
D
W
L
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2310674032+836
D
W
W
D
W
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
228774951-231
L
D
W
D
W
7
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
237883631+529
D
D
D
L
L
8
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
2384113854-1628
W
D
W
L
D
9
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2376103639-327
W
W
D
D
W
10
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
2376103246-1427
D
L
D
L
L
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
2351173642-626
D
D
W
D
W
12
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2251072836-825
D
L
L
D
D
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2365123439-523
W
L
L
L
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2364132740-1322
D
L
W
W
W
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2356123048-1821
L
L
D
W
D
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit second while Chicago Fire FC are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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