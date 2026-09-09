Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Chicago Fire FC host Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture on Wednesday, September 9, with kick-off set for 8:30pm ET.

The Eastern Conference standings give this match genuine weight. Chicago sit third, while Inter Miami arrive as the second-placed side and defending MLS Cup champions, making this a direct meeting between two of the East's stronger outfits.

Gregg Berhalter's Fire come into this on the back of a 4-4 draw with Toronto FC, a result that extended a run of inconsistency. Chicago have not won in four of their last five across all competitions, though they remain well-placed in the table.

Inter Miami's recent form has been erratic. Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side hammered CF Montreal 7-1 last month but have also suffered defeats to Nashville SC and Toronto FC in that same stretch. The 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday means they arrive at Soldier Field without a win in two.

Messi's presence continues to define Inter Miami's identity. The Argentine, who retired from international football with Argentina but remains contracted to the club through 2028, is the central figure around which Hoyos has built his squad. Former MLS figures have suggested he will honour that deal before transitioning into an ambassadorial role.

Robert Lewandowski adds another layer of intrigue to this fixture. The Polish striker joined Chicago from European football and has been the Fire's most consistent attacking threat all season, giving Berhalter's side a goal threat that few MLS defences have reliably contained.

TV channel and live stream details for how to watch this MLS fixture are listed below.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gregg Berhalter manages Chicago Fire FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos takes charge of Inter Miami, who also have no confirmed absences or suspensions in the current data. No projected XI has been announced for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as Wednesday's game approaches.

Form

Chicago Fire FC head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-4 draw with Toronto FC on September 5, which followed a 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC. The Fire's only win in that run came away at Orlando City, where they won 1-2. Chicago have scored ten goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Inter Miami arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on September 6. Prior to that, Miami thrashed CF Montreal 7-1, though that result is bookended by losses to Toronto FC (1-2) and Nashville SC (1-4). Miami have scored 16 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches, with the Montreal scoreline heavily skewing both totals.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 22, 2026, when Inter Miami beat Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter Miami hold three wins to Chicago's one, with one draw. The five matches have produced 21 goals in total, with Chicago's most notable result being a 5-3 win at Inter Miami in September 2025.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit second while Chicago Fire FC are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: