Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League London derby that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League, pressing for a Champions League place, and back-to-back top-flight wins over Everton and Bournemouth — the latter a 5-1 rout — have restored a sense of momentum at Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer, who endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign that generated exit talk, appears to have rediscovered his form and confidence under Alonso.

Tottenham arrive in far less comfortable circumstances. Roberto De Zerbi's side sit 16th in the Premier League, and while a 3-1 win over Coventry City last time out ended a winless run, the north London club remain in the bottom half and face a steep climb if they are to threaten European qualification this season.

The Blues carry a suspended first-team transfer ban as a consequence of historic financial breaches from the Abramovich era, adding an off-field dimension to a club that cannot afford further regulatory missteps. De Zerbi's Spurs, by contrast, carry the weight of a fanbase that has learned to expect the unexpected — and not always in a good way.

Both managers will be aware that derby results carry a disproportionate significance in the minds of supporters. For Chelsea, three points would cement their position in the top four. For Spurs, a result at Stamford Bridge would provide genuine evidence that their season is turning.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emanuel Emegha, Emiliano Martinez, and Pep Chavarria through injury. If the projected XI holds, Mike Penders starts in goal behind a back four of Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, and Jorrel Hato, with Cole Palmer, Jordan Henderson, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto, and Morgan Rogers supporting striker Joao Pedro.

Roberto De Zerbi is dealing with an extensive absentee list of his own, with Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Lucas Bergvall, Savio, Tosin Adarabioyo, Pedro Porro, and Destiny Udogie all sidelined. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended. Tottenham's projected XI has Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Marcos Senesi, Micky van de Ven, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence, Andrew Robertson at left back, and a midfield of James Maddison, Sandro Tonali, and Archie Gray behind a front three of Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, and Omar Marmoush.

Form

Chelsea have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-0 win at Everton, and they followed a 3-0 defeat to Brentford with back-to-back top-flight victories. A 5-1 win over Bournemouth and a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United are the standout results in that run. Across the five matches, Alonso's side scored 16 goals and conceded nine.

Tottenham's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. De Zerbi's side beat Coventry City 3-1 in their most recent outing, their first Premier League win of the 2026-27 season, and drew 1-1 with Manchester United before that. They lost 2-3 to Aston Villa and were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, while a goalless draw at Everton rounds out the five. Spurs scored six goals and conceded six across those fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between the two clubs came in the Premier League on 19 May 2026, when Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Before that, Tottenham won 0-1 at Stamford Bridge in November 2025, and Chelsea claimed a 1-0 home win in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures — which includes a pre-season friendly in August 2026 that Tottenham won 1-2 — Chelsea hold three wins to Tottenham's two.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea's fourth-place position puts them firmly in contention for Champions League football, while Tottenham's 16th-place standing leaves them just above the relegation zone and in need of a swift improvement in results.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: