Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 1 Aug 2026 - 05:45

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off at Aug 1, 2026, 5:45 AM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a Club Friendly as both London clubs continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign.

For Chelsea, this summer has been defined by sweeping change. Xabi Alonso has taken the reins at Stamford Bridge, and the club has moved quickly in the transfer market, bringing in France international Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for £52 million and completing a club-record £117 million deal for Morgan Rogers. Jordan Henderson has also terminated his contract at Brentford and is set to arrive as a free agent.

Tottenham have matched that energy in the market. Roberto De Zerbi has spent close to £240 million already this summer, with Sandro Tonali arriving from Newcastle United in a £100 million deal. De Zerbi has made clear he is not finished, describing himself as a shark when it comes to recruitment.

Spurs arrive in decent pre-season shape. Mathys Tel scored a spectacular 25-yard free-kick in their 1-1 draw with Sydney FC, which they won on penalties, and the club has won three of its summer fixtures so far.

Chelsea's most recent outing was a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, a result that showed attacking intent even if the defensive numbers raised questions. Cole Palmer has been in the headlines off the pitch too, joking that new team-mate Morgan Rogers faces legal action for using his trademarked goal celebration.

Both squads are building momentum as the season approaches, and this London derby provides a useful measure of where each side stands.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Chelsea have been active in the transfer market this summer, adding Maxence Lacroix, Morgan Rogers, and Jordan Henderson to their squad, though confirmed injury or suspension information is not currently available. Tottenham are similarly without confirmed fitness updates, and no probable lineup has been submitted for either team. Further details will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Chelsea head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in a Club Friendly on July 28, while earlier in the summer they fell 0-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup. Across those five matches, Chelsea scored 11 goals but conceded seven, reflecting an open and at times vulnerable defensive record. Their only Premier League win in that run came against Tottenham themselves, a 2-1 victory on May 19.

Tottenham arrive with stronger recent momentum, recording four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC on July 29, which they converted into a win via a penalty shoot-out, following a 0-2 victory over Auckland FC three days earlier. Spurs beat Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 in their first pre-season outing and closed the Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. Their only defeat in this run came against Chelsea, that 2-1 loss on May 19.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on May 19, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea hold the stronger record, winning four of the five meetings while Tottenham have won none. Chelsea have scored 10 goals across those five matches compared to five for Spurs, with the most dramatic encounter being a 4-3 Chelsea win at Tottenham in December 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: