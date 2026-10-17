Liga MX - Game Week 12 17 Oct 2026 - 19:07 Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Tigres will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:07 PM.

CD Guadalajara vs Tigres is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock all carry the match, giving fans multiple options to stream or tune in.

CD Guadalajara host Tigres UANL at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX fixture that puts two clubs in very different league positions against each other.

Chivas come into this match under coach Gabriel Milito sitting fourth in the Apertura table, a position that keeps them in contention for a top-four finish but leaves little room for dropped points.

Tigres arrive in a far more difficult moment. Guido Pizarro's side sit 13th in the standings, and a run of inconsistent results has left them fighting to climb away from the lower half of the table.

Chivas' recent form shows resilience. Back-to-back wins against Club Universidad Nacional and Atletico de San Luis were followed by a draw with CF America, though a defeat to Queretaro FC and a draw with Atlas have kept their momentum uneven.

Tigres have shown they can produce results when it matters. A win over Toluca and a victory against Puebla in their last five games offer encouragement, even if losses and draws have broken up any sustained run.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX clash are listed below.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara are led by Gabriel Milito. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and the squad news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Tigres are managed by Guido Pizarro. As with Chivas, no absences have been confirmed at this stage, and any updates will be reflected ahead of the match.

Form

CD Guadalajara have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Atlas, and before that they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Queretaro FC. Chivas also drew 2-2 with CF America and beat Club Universidad Nacional 3-0 during this run.

Tigres have picked up two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five league games. Their most recent fixture was a 3-2 win over Toluca, and they also beat Puebla 1-0. A 2-0 loss to FC Juarez and draws against Monterrey and Necaxa round out the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when CD Guadalajara won 2-0 at home. Before that, Tigres beat Chivas 3-1 on home soil earlier that same month, and then won 4-1 at home in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tigres hold three wins to Chivas' one, with one match ending in a draw.

Standings

In the Apertura table, CD Guadalajara sit fourth, placing them inside the automatic qualification positions, while Tigres are 13th, leaving them with significant ground to recover in the second half of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: