Friendlies - Game Week 1 3 Oct 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Canada and Peru will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 2:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Canada vs Peru in the United States are listed below.

Canada host Peru in an international friendly as both nations look to build momentum in the post-World Cup period. The match gives Mauricio Pochettino's counterpart and the Canadian coaching staff a chance to assess squad depth and bed in new combinations ahead of upcoming qualifying commitments.

Canada arrive into this fixture with their World Cup campaign still fresh in the memory. Les Rouges made it out of the group stage on home soil, beating South Africa and Qatar before falling to Morocco in the round of 16, a run that showed genuine progress for the program on the continental stage.

Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Chile, which demonstrated that Canada can grind out results even in non-competitive fixtures. That victory will provide confidence heading into this match against a Peruvian side that has struggled for consistency.

Peru come into this game having failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and this international window represents an important opportunity to rebuild. Their recent results have been difficult reading — a 4-1 defeat to the United States in Orlando was followed by a 1-1 draw with Mexico, leaving their coaching staff with defensive questions to answer.

The Peruvians have conceded freely across their last five outings, and Canada will be looking to expose those vulnerabilities. Peru's attacking players will need to show more than they managed against a youthful USMNT side if they are to trouble the Canadian backline.

This friendly carries genuine interest for both sets of supporters. Canada will want to maintain the positive trajectory established during the World Cup, while Peru need a performance that signals they are moving in the right direction.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Canada vs Peru, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Canada vs Peru with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Canada has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and full squad details are expected to be released closer to kick-off. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as they become available.

Peru's squad information is similarly unconfirmed at this stage. Further details on their available players and any absentees will follow as the coaching staff finalise their selections.

Form

Canada head into this match in reasonable shape, with a W3-L2 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Chile, and their form during the World Cup included a commanding 6-0 victory over Qatar. The losses came against Morocco and Switzerland in the knockout rounds, and across the five matches Canada scored ten goals and conceded five, reflecting both their attacking quality and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Peru's recent run makes for harder reading, with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five. They were beaten 4-1 by the United States and 3-1 by Spain, with their only victory a 2-1 result against Haiti. A 1-1 draw with Mexico in their most recent outing offered some encouragement, but Peru have conceded ten goals across those five games, a defensive record that will concern their coaching staff.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2024 Copa America, where Canada beat Peru 1-0. Before that, Peru won 2-0 when the sides met in a friendly in Canada back in September 2010. Across the two recorded meetings, Canada hold the edge with one win to Peru's one, and the history between these sides is limited enough that this fixture offers a relatively open canvas for both teams.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Peru today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: