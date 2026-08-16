Championship - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 11:00 Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and West Ham United will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Burnley vs West Ham United is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Burnley and West Ham United meet at Turf Moor on Sunday in the opening round of the 2026-27 Championship season, with both clubs beginning life back in the second tier after relegation from the Premier League.

For Nicky Hayen's Burnley, it is a chance to regroup and launch what they hope will be an immediate promotion challenge. The Clarets have been active in the transfer window, adding Manchester City centre-back Max Alleyne on a season-long loan and welcoming Chelsea teenager Dastan Satpayev to Turf Moor in a deal that underlines their ambition at this level.

Off the pitch, Burnley head into the new campaign with a distraction they could have done without. The club terminated their shirt sponsorship deal with Finotive One just 42 days after signing it, leaving them scrambling to prepare replica kits in time for the opener.

West Ham arrive as the team most pundits expect to dominate this division. Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of a squad that was considered too experienced and too costly for the Premier League last season, yet should carry considerable weight in the Championship. Supercomputer forecasts back the Hammers for the title, though the work starts here.

Nuno's side warmed up with a Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth and a string of pre-season friendlies, and they will be keen to hit the ground running against a Burnley side still finding its footing after a turbulent summer.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Burnley vs West Ham United, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Burnley are managed by Nicky Hayen as they prepare for their Championship opener. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

West Ham are led by Nuno Espirito Santo for the new campaign. As with Burnley, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and no projected XI has been named. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Burnley head into the Championship opener with one win from their last five matches across pre-season and the Carabao Cup. Their sole victory came against Notts County, recorded as a 1-1 draw result marked as a win, in the Carabao Cup on August 8. They lost to Torino 1-0 and to Ajax 1-2 in pre-season friendlies, and suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake in the United States. A 2-2 draw with Espanyol was the only other point they picked up across those five outings.

West Ham's recent record is stronger. Nuno's side beat Portsmouth 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on August 8 and thrashed Stevenage 5-0 in pre-season. They drew 1-1 with Magdeburg, drew 0-0 with Rangers, and shared a 1-1 result with Southend United, giving them a record of two wins and three draws from five matches heading into the season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when West Ham won 2-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Before that, West Ham beat Burnley 3-2 at the London Stadium in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Ham have won three, with one draw and one Burnley victory. The sides have scored 13 goals combined across those five matches.

Standings

In the Championship table, Burnley currently sit sixth while West Ham are placed 21st ahead of the opening weekend.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: