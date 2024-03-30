How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres host a high-flying Toronto Maple Leafs at the KeyBank Center in a fascinating NHL clash.

Buffalo Sabres are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division as they have garnered 73 points from 73 games this term. The Sabres have scored 2.96 goals per game but have conceded 3.03 goals per game which has been a massive reason behind their struggle.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are sitting comfortably third in the Atlantic Division with a statistic of 41-22-9. The Maple Leafs have enjoyed a scintillating run in front of goal scoring 3.63 goals per game and a penalty kill of 76.5%.

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs : Date & Puck Drop Time

The Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs clash swords at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, March 30, 2024 with puck drop scheduled at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Date March 30, 2024 Puck Drop 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Arena KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game online - TV channels & live streams

Hockey fans all over the United States can watch the Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs Team News

Buffalo Sabres Team News

The home side have just two injury concerns with Mattias Samuelsson dealing with an upper-body injury while Lukas Rousek is yet to recover from his knock.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has 17 goals and 35 assists contributing to 52 points this season while Alex Tuch is not far behind having thundered 49 points on the back of 19 goals and 30 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs Team News

The Maple Leafs have conceded several goals which has been a massive reason for their downfall as goalie Matt Murray is nursing a hip issue. Tyler Bertuzzi netted twice as the Leafs dismantled the Capitals in an iconic win for Saturday's visitors.

The injuries for Maple Leafs' includes Timothy Liljegren, Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner, Joel Edmundson, and Ty Voit are ruled out for the fixture.

While the trio of Calle Jarnkrok, Jake Muzzin, and John Klingberg are listed as injured reserves for the Maple Leafs.

Recent results and Schedule

Buffalo Sabres Results

Date Opposition Result 21 Mar 2024 Toronto (L) 7-3 19 Mar 2024 Calgary (W) 5-2 17 Mar 2024 Vancouver (W) 2-1 15 Mar 2024 Seattle (W) 2-1 19 Mar 2024 Edmonton (L) 7-2

Toronto Maple Leafs Results