How to watch today's Brighton vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on West Ham in the Premier League at The American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

This will be a clash between two teams who have been terrible in their recent fixtures. Both these teams are winless in their last five outings and will be desperate for more points.

Brighton are 10th in the standings and are, realistically, out of the running for European spots. West Ham are 15 points clear of the relegation zone, but they will hope to climb up the standings and end the season on a good note.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brighton vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at The American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton pair Ferdi Kadioglu and James Milner are nearing a return to action after lengthy spells out, but this weekend may come too soon for either to feature.

The Seagulls remain without several key players, including Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Jason Steele, all of whom are currently nursing various injuries.

Jan Paul van Hecke is also a serious doubt after being stretchered off with a head injury against Brentford. Joao Pedro begins a three-match suspension following his red card last weekend.

West Ham team news

For West Ham, Michail Antonio, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Cresswell are still unavailable due to ongoing injury concerns.

Evan Ferguson, on loan from Brighton, is unable to play against his parent club. Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Edson Alvarez face late fitness checks ahead of the clash.

