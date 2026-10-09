Liga Portugal - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 15:15 Estadio Municipal de Braga

Today's game between Braga and Sporting CP will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 3:15 PM.

Braga vs Sporting CP is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, and Fanatiz. Check your preferred platform for regional availability and subscription details.

Sporting CP travel to the Estadio Municipal de Braga to face Braga in a Liga Portugal fixture that pits two of the league's established forces against each other.

Braga arrive at this match sitting sixth in the table, having put together a mixed run of results that includes three wins from their last five Liga Portugal outings. Carlos Vicens' side will be looking to build on back-to-back home performances and push up the standings.

Sporting CP come in as the higher-placed side in third, and Rui Borges will be eager to maintain the momentum his team has shown in recent weeks. The visitors have lost only once in their last five matches across all competitions, with their Champions League win over Galatasaray standing out as evidence of their quality at this stage of the season.

The head-to-head record between these clubs over recent seasons has been tight, with neither side able to establish clear dominance. That competitive edge makes this a fixture where form and fitness could prove decisive.

Absences on both sides will shape the tactical picture, with Sporting carrying a particularly lengthy injury list into the game. How Borges manages those gaps could determine whether his side can take three points away from Braga.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Braga vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Braga head into this fixture without Sikou Niakate, who is listed as injured. Coach Carlos Vicens has no suspended players to contend with, though no confirmed lineup has been released ahead of kick-off.

Sporting CP face a more significant selection challenge. Rui Borges is without four injured players in Ibrahima Ba, Salvador Blopa, Nuno Santos, and Georgios Vagiannidis. Zeno Debast is also unavailable, serving a suspension. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Braga have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five Liga Portugal matches, scoring five goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Santa Clara. Earlier in the sequence, a 1-2 away win at Alverca and a 1-0 home victory over Estoril showed the side's ability to grind out results, though a 2-1 defeat to Estrela da Amadora highlighted some defensive vulnerability.

Sporting CP have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Arouca in Liga Portugal. The standout result in the run was a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray, and a 4-0 win away at Rio Ave underlined their attacking output during this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when the two clubs drew 2-2 at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in Liga Portugal. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither team has dominated, with the record showing one win for Sporting CP, three draws, and one win for Braga. The most lopsided result in the dataset was Sporting's 5-0 victory at home in February 2024.

Standings

In Liga Portugal, Sporting CP sit third and Braga sixth, meaning the visitors arrive as the form side chasing the top of the table while Braga look to close the gap on the European places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Braga vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: