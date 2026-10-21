Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Municipal de Braga

Today's game between Braga and Gent will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Braga vs Gent is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Braga host Gent at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in a Conference League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the group phase.

Braga arrive at this game in difficult domestic form. Franclim Carvalho's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to FC Copenhagen in their previous Conference League outing. A run of three consecutive losses across all competitions will have sharpened the urgency around this fixture.

Gent travel to Portugal in a different frame of mind. Rik De Mil's side beat AGF 1-0 in their last Conference League match and have won three of their last five games across all competitions. The Belgian side carry momentum into this trip.

Braga's struggles in Liga Portugal have been well documented, with defeats to Sporting CP and Gil Vicente compounding a turbulent period. European competition now offers the clearest route to a positive result and a lift in confidence.

Gent's recent record includes wins over Zulte Waregem and Standard Liege in the Belgian First Division A, pointing to a side that has found consistency in front of goal. De Mil will expect his team to carry that form into Portugal.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Braga vs Gent live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Braga vs Gent with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Braga are managed by Franclim Carvalho for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gent head coach Rik De Mil leads the away side. Injury and suspension details for Gent have not been confirmed at this stage, and squad news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Braga head into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal, and they also lost 3-0 to FC Copenhagen in the Conference League. Earlier in the sequence, a 1-3 loss to Sporting CP compounded a difficult run. The one positive was a 1-0 win over Estoril, though Braga have conceded eight goals across these five matches.

Gent's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent Conference League outing ended in a 1-0 victory over AGF, and they also beat Zulte Waregem 2-0 away in the Belgian First Division A. A 3-3 cup defeat to Union Rochefortoise is the only blemish on an otherwise solid recent run. Gent have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the Europa League group stage in 2016. Gent hosted Braga in November of that year, with the match ending 2-2, while the reverse fixture in Braga in September finished 1-1. The head-to-head record is evenly balanced, with neither side having beaten the other across those two meetings.

Standings

In the Conference League, Braga currently sit in 35th position while Gent are placed 13th, meaning Gent arrive in the stronger standing and with more to protect in this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Braga vs Gent today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: