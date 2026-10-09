Bundesliga - Game Week 5 9 Oct 2026 - 14:30 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, UNIVERSO, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. Streaming options are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action at the Signal Iduna Park on Friday night, hosting Werder Bremen in what is a significant test of their early-season credentials.

Niko Kovac's side head into this fixture in commanding form. Four wins from four Bundesliga matches have put Dortmund top of the table, and they will want to extend that perfect record in front of their own supporters.

The international break has not been entirely smooth for the hosts, though. Kovac has flagged concerns about the volume of games his players were asked to play for their national teams, and he returns with a number of injury worries to manage.

Werder Bremen arrive in eighth place and in decent shape themselves. Daniel Thioune's team won their most recent Bundesliga fixture against Augsburg and have beaten both RB Leipzig and Augsburg in their last five outings, showing they are capable of results against strong opposition.

Niclas Fuellkrug leads the line for the visitors, who will look to exploit any defensive uncertainty caused by Dortmund's injury list. Bremen have enough quality to make this a difficult evening for the league leaders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Bundesliga fixture live.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dortmund head into this match with a lengthy injury list. Nico Schlotterbeck is working his way back from an ankle problem sustained during the international break and is a doubt for Friday, while Julian Ryerson also faces a fitness test after picking up a rib injury on international duty. Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Filippo Mane, Justin Lerma, and Mussa Kaba are all ruled out. Luca Reggiani and Ethan Nwaneri are included in the projected XI, with Gregor Kobel in goal and Serhou Guirassy leading the attack.

Werder Bremen are also without several players. Jens Stage, Moussa N'Diaye, Felix Agu, Keke Topp, Senne Lynen, Justin Njinmah, Salim Musah, Niklas Stark, and Karl Hein are all unavailable for Thioune. Niclas Fuellkrug is set to start up front, with Alexander Schlager named in goal.

Form

Borussia Dortmund arrive with a perfect five-from-five record across all competitions, winning every match. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at VfB Stuttgart, and they also claimed a 3-2 win over Villarreal in the Champions League during this run. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored 11 goals and conceded just three, a sequence that includes a 5-0 cup demolition of HEBC Hamburg.

Werder Bremen have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 win over Augsburg, and they also beat RB Leipzig 3-1 during this stretch. Their only defeat in this period came against Freiburg, where they conceded four. Bremen have scored 10 goals across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two clubs have favoured Dortmund. The most recent encounter, played in May 2026, ended in a 2-0 win for Dortmund away in Bremen. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Bundesliga, Dortmund have won three, with one draw and one further draw, and have been the dominant force in the series overall.

Standings

Dortmund sit top of the Bundesliga after four matches, giving this fixture added weight as they look to maintain their lead at the summit. Werder Bremen occupy eighth place and will view a result against the league leaders as a statement of their own top-half ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: