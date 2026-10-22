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Conference League
team-logoBorac Banja Luka
Banja Luka Stadium
team-logoKuPS
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Watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS Conference League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS
Borac Banja Luka
KuPS
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Banja Luka Stadium

Today's game between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Borac Banja Luka host KuPS at the Banja Luka Stadium in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight in the table. Vinko Marinovic's side will be looking to build on a strong domestic run as they welcome the Finnish visitors.

KuPS arrive in Bosnia in difficult form. Miika Nuutinen's side have lost three of their last five matches, and their most recent Conference League outing ended in a 2-4 defeat to Trabzonspor — a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities the hosts will look to exploit.

Borac enter this match having suffered a 2-1 loss to Panathinaikos in their last Conference League game, but their domestic record remains strong. Four wins from five in the Bosnian Premier League underlines the quality Marinovic has built at home.

The contrast in European momentum gives Borac a psychological edge on home soil. KuPS have struggled to carry their earlier Conference League form into recent weeks, and a third European defeat would significantly damage their prospects in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS live.

How to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Marinovic

Borac Banja Luka are managed by Vinko Marinovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

KuPS head coach Miika Nuutinen also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

BOR

BOR - Form

ZRI
W1-0
SLO
W1-2
BRI
W2-3
BSK
W2-0
PAO
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KUP

KUP - Form

VPS
W0-2
ACO
L0-1
INT
L1-0
TRS
L2-4
VPS
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Borac Banja Luka have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat in that run a 2-1 loss to Panathinaikos in the Conference League on October 15. Their domestic form has been consistent, with wins over BSK Banja Luka (2-0), Siroki Brijeg (2-3 away), Sloga Doboj (1-2 away), and Zrinjski Mostar (1-0). Across those five matches, Borac scored eight goals and conceded four.

KuPS have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-0 win over VPS in the Veikkausliga on October 18. Before that, they suffered a 2-4 defeat to Trabzonspor in the Conference League, and losses to FC Inter Turku (1-0) and AC Oulu (0-1) in the Finnish top flight. KuPS have scored five goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS. This fixture represents a first competitive encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both clubs sit outside the automatic qualification places in the Conference League table, with Borac Banja Luka in 25th and KuPS in 31st. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost to their prospects of advancing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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