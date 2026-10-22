Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Banja Luka Stadium

Today's game between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Borac Banja Luka host KuPS at the Banja Luka Stadium in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight in the table. Vinko Marinovic's side will be looking to build on a strong domestic run as they welcome the Finnish visitors.

KuPS arrive in Bosnia in difficult form. Miika Nuutinen's side have lost three of their last five matches, and their most recent Conference League outing ended in a 2-4 defeat to Trabzonspor — a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities the hosts will look to exploit.

Borac enter this match having suffered a 2-1 loss to Panathinaikos in their last Conference League game, but their domestic record remains strong. Four wins from five in the Bosnian Premier League underlines the quality Marinovic has built at home.

The contrast in European momentum gives Borac a psychological edge on home soil. KuPS have struggled to carry their earlier Conference League form into recent weeks, and a third European defeat would significantly damage their prospects in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS live.

How to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Borac Banja Luka are managed by Vinko Marinovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

KuPS head coach Miika Nuutinen also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Borac Banja Luka have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat in that run a 2-1 loss to Panathinaikos in the Conference League on October 15. Their domestic form has been consistent, with wins over BSK Banja Luka (2-0), Siroki Brijeg (2-3 away), Sloga Doboj (1-2 away), and Zrinjski Mostar (1-0). Across those five matches, Borac scored eight goals and conceded four.

KuPS have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-0 win over VPS in the Veikkausliga on October 18. Before that, they suffered a 2-4 defeat to Trabzonspor in the Conference League, and losses to FC Inter Turku (1-0) and AC Oulu (0-1) in the Finnish top flight. KuPS have scored five goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS. This fixture represents a first competitive encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Both clubs sit outside the automatic qualification places in the Conference League table, with Borac Banja Luka in 25th and KuPS in 31st. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost to their prospects of advancing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: