Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 2 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Union will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Boca Juniors vs Union is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Boca Juniors return to Liga Profesional action as they host Union in a Clausura Tournament fixture at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side come into the match in strong domestic form, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing brought a Copa Argentina victory over Racing Club, giving the squad momentum heading into this league assignment.

Leandro Paredes is set to feature after making a surprise visit to Argentina's training camp during his ongoing FIFA suspension, underlining his commitment to Boca's cause. The veteran midfielder's presence in the projected XI adds experience and quality to the engine room.

Boca also welcomed back 19-year-old Leonel Flores following his senior Argentina debut against Bolivia, with the winger released early by national team coach Lionel Scaloni to rejoin Arruabarrena's squad ahead of this fixture.

Union arrive sitting in ninth place in Clausura Group A and have struggled for consistency on the road, losing two of their last three away league games. Leonardo Madelon's side will need a sharp improvement to take anything from La Bombonera.

With Boca chasing a strong Clausura finish and Union looking to arrest a slide down the table, there is plenty at stake. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rodolfo Arruabarrena names a strong projected XI for Boca Juniors, with Leandro Brey in goal and a back line of Lautaro Di Lollo, Lautaro Blanco, Facundo Herrera and Leandro Lozano. Leandro Paredes and Santiago Ascacibar are set to operate in central midfield, with Sebastian Villa, Alan Velasco and Milton Delgado providing support for striker Miguel Merentiel. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

For Union, Leonardo Madelon is expected to field Matias Mansilla in goal, with a defensive unit of Lucas Ayala, Matias Rocha, Juan Pintado and Juan Pablo Luduena. Joaquin Mosqueira and Ignacio Malcorra are projected in midfield, with Julian Palacios, Brahian Cuello and Mauro Luna Diale supporting centre-forward Cristian Alberto Tarragona. No injuries or suspensions are recorded for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Boca Juniors have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Copa Argentina win over Racing Club, and they also claimed a 0-2 league victory at San Lorenzo. The sole dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana.

Union have won three and lost two of their last five away games, scoring eleven goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent away fixture ended in a 1-2 Liga Profesional defeat to Independiente. A 4-1 win at Sarmiento earlier in the run shows they are capable of producing in attack, though back-to-back away league defeats will concern Madelon.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Union hosting Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five encounters, neither team has dominated, with three draws, one Boca win and one Union victory recorded. Boca's sole win in the sequence came in a 1-0 home league result in November 2024.

Standings

Boca Juniors sit second in Clausura Group A, placing them firmly in contention at the top of the table, while Union occupy ninth in the same group, leaving them with ground to make up if they are to push into the upper half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: