WATCH: Benzema backheel goal not enough as stunning Mitrovic hat-trick decides top-of-the-table clash

Harry Sherlock
Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad 2023-24Getty
Al HilalAl IttihadK. BenzemaA. MitrovićAl Ittihad vs Al HilalPro League

Karim Benzema scored a brilliant backheel for Al-Ittihad against Al-Hilal, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's hat-trick for the opposition settled the clash.

  • Benzema scored superb goal
  • Mitrovic netted fantastic hat-trick
  • Top of the table clash

WHAT HAPPENED? While Benzema scored an absolutely sensational goal, meeting a cross with an impudent flick, he was rather upstaged by ex-Fulham star Mitrovic. The Serbia international scored a sensational hat-trick, including a thunderbolt of a volley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ittihad took the lead through Romarinho but Mitrovic levelled things up. Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah then made it 3-1, but two more strikes from Mitrovic made it 3-3, and Salem Aldawsari scored the winner for Hilal. It was a stirring comeback, and Hilal arenow top of the Pro League.

WHAT NEXT? Ittihad will face Al Akhdoud on Thursday; Hilal will play Al-Riyadh on Friday.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

  • 61%Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 12%Karim Benzema
  • 10%Neymar
  • 9%Roberto Firmino
  • 1%Malcom
  • 6%Other
