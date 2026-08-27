Bundesliga - Game Week 1 28 Aug 2026 - 14:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and Telemundo carry the match, with DirecTV Stream and Peacock also showing the game. Check the options below to find the right live stream for you.

Bayern Munich host VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga, with Vincent Kompany's side looking to make an early statement in the new season.

Bayern arrive in sharp form after winning the Super Cup last weekend, beating Borussia Dortmund 1-2 to claim domestic silverware before a Bundesliga ball has been kicked. Harry Kane leads the attack, and contract extension talks with the club are progressing smoothly, with Sporting Director Max Eberl describing negotiations as "incredibly harmonious."

Stuttgart come into this fixture sitting 17th in the early Bundesliga standings, a position that tells its own story. Sebastian Hoeneß's side did, however, open their DFB-Pokal campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Hansa Rostock last week, showing they can still produce when the occasion demands.

The subplot around Bilal El Khannouss adds intrigue to Stuttgart's situation. The Moroccan midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle United, with his future at the club uncertain heading into the final days of the transfer window. He featured for 22 minutes in the Pokal win and is named in the projected XI here.

Bayern, meanwhile, have been active in the transfer market. Joao Palhinha has departed for Benfica for an initial 14 million euros, and young winger Bryan Zaragoza is closing in on a loan move to Espanyol Barcelona, though the terms of any purchase obligation remain complicated.

For those looking to watch live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany names a strong projected XI at the Allianz Arena, with Manuel Neuer in goal behind a back four of Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, and Konrad Laimer. Bryan Zaragoza, Serge Gnabry, David Santos Daiber, and Tarek Buchmann are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report for the hosts.

For Stuttgart, Sebastian Hoeneß is without a significant number of players, with Lorenz Assignon, Justin Diehl, Dennis Seimen, Leo Sauer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Jeremy Arevalo, Luca Jaquez, and Nikolas Nartey all listed as injured. No suspensions apply for the visitors. The projected Stuttgart XI is led by Fabian Bredlow in goal, with Bilal El Khannouss and Deniz Undav among those named in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bayern Munich arrive with five wins from five across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund, and they also recorded a 3-1 friendly win over RB Leipzig during pre-season preparations.

VfB Stuttgart have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock, and they also beat Everton 3-1 in pre-season. A 1-0 friendly defeat to Fulham represents their only loss across the five matches. Stuttgart scored 16 goals in that run while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the DFB-Pokal final on May 23, 2026, when Bayern Munich won 3-0. Before that, Bayern beat Stuttgart 4-2 in a Bundesliga fixture at the Allianz Arena in April 2026. Across the last five meetings, Bayern have won all five, scoring 15 goals and conceding four, with Stuttgart yet to take a point from any of those encounters.

Standings

In the early Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit third while VfB Stuttgart are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: