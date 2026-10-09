LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Getafe will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Barcelona vs Getafe is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Barcelona host Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou in a LaLiga fixture that pits the league leaders against a mid-table side looking to cause an upset.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side have been in blistering form, and the Camp Nou crowd will expect nothing less than a commanding performance from a team that has looked close to unstoppable in recent weeks.

Getafe arrive under Pepe Bordalas with a mixed run of results, but the Madrid outfit have shown enough resilience this season to suggest they will not simply roll over.

Barcelona carry significant injury concerns into this fixture, with a number of key squad members unavailable. Flick will need to work around those absences and rely on the players who have stepped up throughout this impressive run.

For Getafe, the task is clear: defend deep, stay organised, and look to exploit any moment of complacency from a Barcelona side that can afford to rotate.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Barcelona vs Getafe, including live stream options, TV channel listings, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona head into this fixture without Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jesse Bisiwu, Eric Garcia, and Raphinha, all of whom are listed as injured. Flick's projected XI features Dominik Livakovic in goal, with a back line of Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde. Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Anthony Gordon, and Pedri are named in midfield and attack, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line.

Getafe are without Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Kiko, Abdelkabir Abqar, and Martin Satriano through injury, and Bordalas has no reported suspensions to contend with. The away side's projected XI is built around David Soria in goal, with Borja Mayoral and Enes Unal expected to carry the attacking threat.

Form

Barcelona come into this match having won all five of their last fixtures across LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 20 goals and conceding just eight in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 win at Sevilla, and they followed a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in European competition. That run includes a 0-5 win at Valencia, which gives a clear picture of the attacking output Flick's side are capable of producing.

Getafe's recent form is more inconsistent. Their last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats, with the only victory coming 1-0 at Malaga. They were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis and 1-0 by Osasuna, and drew 1-1 in back-to-back games against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo. Bordalas's side have scored just five goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-2 win for Barcelona away at Getafe in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and drawn one, with Getafe failing to record a single victory. Barcelona have scored 10 goals in those five meetings and conceded just two, with the heaviest defeat for Getafe coming in a 4-0 loss at Camp Nou in February 2024.

Standings

Barcelona lead LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Getafe sit in 11th place. The gap between the two sides in the table reflects the broader difference in form and resources this season, though Getafe's position in mid-table means they have enough breathing room to approach this game without desperation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: