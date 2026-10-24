Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Banfield and Lanus will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Banfield vs Lanus is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Banfield host Lanus in a Liga Profesional Clausura Group B fixture that carries real weight for the home side, who need points to escape the lower reaches of the table.

Pedro Troglio's Banfield have found wins hard to come by in recent weeks. Three draws from their last four league outings tell the story of a side that has struggled to turn pressure into results, and the pressure on Troglio is growing.

Lanus arrive in sharply contrasting form. Mauricio Pellegrino's side have won four of their last five competitive matches and head into this fixture with confidence and momentum behind them.

The visitors sit fifth in Clausura Group A, well placed in the standings, while Banfield are mired in 11th in Clausura Group B. The gap between these two sides in the table reflects the wider gap in form and confidence heading into the match.

For Banfield, a home fixture against a side in such good form represents a stern test. Three points would provide real relief; anything less will intensify the scrutiny on Troglio's squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Banfield vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Troglio has not confirmed his projected XI for Banfield ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Mauricio Pellegrino is similarly yet to name his expected lineup for Lanus. There are no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns for the away side at this stage, with squad details to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Banfield have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss to Argentinos Juniors, and before that they beat Tigre 2-1 away from home. Earlier in the run, Troglio's side drew 1-1 with Rosario Central and 2-2 with Gimnasia LP. Across those five matches, Banfield scored five goals and conceded six.

Lanus have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five competitive outings with one draw and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Club Atletico Platense, and they also beat Velez Sarsfield 2-0 and Estudiantes 2-1 in that run. The only match they failed to win was a goalless draw with Newell's Old Boys. Pellegrino's side scored seven goals and conceded one across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Lanus beat Banfield 1-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely contested, with results including a 2-1 Banfield home win in November 2025, a 1-1 draw in April 2025, and a 1-0 Lanus victory at Banfield in November 2024.

Standings

Lanus sit fifth in Clausura Group A, placing them among the division's contenders, while Banfield are 11th in Clausura Group B, leaving Troglio's side with significant ground to make up. The same gap is reflected in the Apertura standings, where Lanus are fifth in Group A and Banfield are 12th in Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Banfield vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: