Serie A - Game Week 33 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Bahia and Sao Paulo will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Bahia vs Sao Paulo is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz, while Premiere carries the match for viewers in Brazil.

Bahia host Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with the table tight enough that three points could shift the picture in the top half considerably.

Rogerio Ceni's side come into this match carrying the distraction of a midweek controversy. Neymar's red card against Santos — issued under the 'Vinicius Junior rule' for covering his mouth while arguing — and the fallout that followed have placed Santos, and by extension the wider competition, under scrutiny. Bahia, for their part, condemned the incident firmly and will be keen to channel that energy into a positive result on the pitch.

Sao Paulo arrive under Dorival Junior with a squad that has shown it can win matches but has struggled to string results together. Back-to-back defeats earlier in October dented confidence, though wins over Vasco da Gama and Vitoria since then suggest the squad has steadied itself.

Bahia sit seventh in the Serie A table, with Sao Paulo two places behind them in ninth. Both clubs are within reach of the top six, and the gap between them is narrow enough that this result matters for both sides' ambitions.

Ceni's team have been inconsistent, alternating between sharp performances and heavy defeats, but they have home advantage and the backing of their supporters. Sao Paulo will need to be at their best to take anything from this game.

TV channel and live stream options for Bahia vs Sao Paulo are listed below.

How to watch Bahia vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rogerio Ceni has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Bahia. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Dorival Junior is in a similar position on the Sao Paulo side, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Bahia head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Santos, where Luciano Juba put them ahead before a late equaliser denied them all three points. Earlier in the run, they beat Mirassol 1-0 but suffered a 0-3 defeat to Flamengo and consecutive losses to Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense. Bahia scored five goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Sao Paulo arrive with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Mirassol on October 24, following a 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama and a 2-1 victory against Vitoria. Defeats to Cruzeiro and Santos FC earlier in the run are the blemishes on an otherwise improving sequence. Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 in a Serie A fixture in May 2026, with Sao Paulo as the home team. Before that, Sao Paulo won 1-0 at home in October 2025, while Bahia claimed a 2-1 home victory in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Sao Paulo hold the stronger record with three wins compared to one for Bahia, with one match drawn.

Standings

Bahia sit seventh in the Serie A table, within striking distance of the top six and looking to consolidate their position in the upper half. Sao Paulo are ninth, close enough to the sides above them that a win here would push them firmly back into contention for a continental place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: