UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between Austria and Israel will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Austria vs Israel live via Fubo and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Austria host Israel at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with Ralf Rangnick's side looking to build on their position at the top of the table.

Austria return to domestic competition after a demanding World Cup campaign in North America, where they reached the Round of 32 before falling to eventual champions Spain. Their group stage included a 3-1 win over Jordan, a 3-3 draw with Algeria, and a 2-0 defeat to Argentina.

Israel come into this fixture in mixed form, having played a series of friendlies and qualifiers in recent months. Ran Ben Shimon's side will be looking to close the gap on the group leaders and make their presence felt in Linz.

The two sides have a competitive recent history, with their last two competitive meetings both producing high-scoring results in World Cup qualification. Goals have rarely been in short supply between these nations.

Austria hold home advantage and the backing of their own supporters, but Israel will arrive with something to prove and a squad capable of causing problems on the counter-attack.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Nations League fixture, read on.

How to watch Austria vs Israel with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ralf Rangnick is expected to name a strong Austria side, with Alexander Schlager in goal behind a back line of Marco Friedl, Kevin Danso, and Felix Bacher. The midfield is projected to feature Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager at its core, with Romano Schmid, Patrick Wimmer, Paul Wanner, and Alexander Prass providing support. Michael Gregoritsch leads the line in the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Israel head coach Ran Ben Shimon is set to deploy Daniel Peretz in goal, with a back four of Eliazer Dasa, Roy Revivo, Ilay Feingold, and Raz Shlomo. Gabi Kanichowsky and Mohammad Abu Fani are expected in midfield, with Liel Abada, Manor Solomon, and Oscar Gloukh operating in support of Eliel Peretz. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Austria head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Spain at the World Cup, which ended their tournament. Before that, they drew 3-3 with Algeria and lost 2-0 to Argentina in the group stage, though they opened the World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Jordan. Austria's last outing before the tournament was a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Israel's last five results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent fixture was a 1-0 friendly victory over Albania in June 2026. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Georgia, beat Moldova 4-1 in World Cup qualification, drew 0-0 with Lithuania, and suffered a 3-0 loss to Italy in qualification. Israel scored seven goals and conceded six across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2021, when Austria beat Israel 4-2 at home in UEFA World Cup qualification. Earlier that same campaign, Israel won the reverse fixture 5-2 in September 2021. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Austria have won three times and Israel once, with one draw. The fixtures have been consistently high-scoring, with 23 goals scored across those five meetings.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ireland IRL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Israel ISR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kosovo KOS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Austria currently sit top of UEFA Nations League B Group 3, while Israel are in third place. Austria are playing to consolidate their lead and keep promotion to League A within reach, while Israel need points to avoid slipping toward the bottom of the group and the risk of relegation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Israel today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: