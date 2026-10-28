Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoAtletico MG
team-logoCruzeiro
Watch it on FanatizWatch it on Premiere
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro Serie A soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro
Atletico MG
Cruzeiro
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Atletico MG and Cruzeiro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 33

Today's game between Atletico MG and Cruzeiro will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro are listed below. Fanatiz carries the match for viewers in the United States, while fans in Brazil can follow the action on Premiere.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

Premiere

Premiere

Click here

Atletico MG host Cruzeiro in a Minas Gerais derby that carries genuine weight in the Serie A table. Eduardo Dominguez's side sit sixth and are looking to arrest a dip in form, while Artur Jorge brings a Cruzeiro team in third place and pushing hard for a top-three finish.

Atletico MG arrive at this fixture off the back of a difficult week. A Copa Sudamericana defeat to Montevideo City Torque was followed by a 3-2 Serie A loss to Flamengo, and Dominguez will demand a sharper performance from his squad in front of their own supporters.

Cruzeiro, by contrast, have been in strong form. Jorge's side have won four of their last five Serie A matches, including a 4-2 victory over Gremio and a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo, and they travel to this derby with confidence.

The head-to-head record adds further intrigue. These clubs have met four times already in 2026 across the league, the Copa, and the Mineiro, with the results split. Neither side can claim dominance heading into this encounter.

With Cruzeiro chasing a continental qualification place and Atletico MG needing to recover ground after back-to-back defeats, the stakes in this derby are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro live.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Dominguez

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Atletico MG. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Artur Jorge is in a similar position on the Cruzeiro side. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news.

Form

CAM

CAM - Form

SAN
W2-1
CAT
W3-0
COR
W1-0
CAT
L2-0
FLA
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CRU

CRU - Form

VIT
W1-3
SAP
W2-0
BGT
L4-2
GRE
W2-4
REM
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atletico MG head into this fixture with three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Flamengo, which followed a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana loss to Montevideo City Torque. Earlier in that run, they beat Coritiba 1-0 in the league and defeated Montevideo City Torque 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. Atletico MG scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Cruzeiro arrive with four wins and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Remo, which followed a 4-2 victory over Gremio. Their only defeat in that run came against Red Bull Bragantino, losing 4-2. Cruzeiro scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side scoring freely on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MGDrawCruzeiro
3
1
1
Cup
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
2
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
FT
Cup
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
1
FT
Serie A
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
3
FT
Mineiro
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
0
FT
Mineiro
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
2
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Cup fixture on September 2, 2026, when Atletico MG won 2-1 at home against Cruzeiro. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which span the Copa, Serie A, and the Mineiro, the record is tightly contested, with Atletico MG claiming two wins and Cruzeiro claiming two, alongside one draw. The sides have also met in a Serie A fixture in May 2026, when Atletico MG won 3-1 away at Cruzeiro.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
3221746427+3770
W
W
W
D
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
33201035622+3470
D
W
W
W
W
3
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
32166105146+554
W
W
L
W
W
4
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
3215985038+1254
D
L
W
D
W
5
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
33141095041+952
D
L
L
L
W
6
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
32148104438+650
L
W
W
D
W
7
BahiaBahiaBAH
32131184540+550
D
L
W
L
L
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
331211104947+247
D
D
W
L
D
9
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
33128134038+244
W
L
D
W
D
10
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
32127133736+143
D
W
W
L
L
11
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
32109134451-739
L
W
D
L
L
12
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
32109133850-1239
L
L
D
L
L
13
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
31108133945-638
W
L
D
W
W
14
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
32108143546-1138
D
D
L
W
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
32910133745-837
D
W
L
D
W
16
InternacionalInternacionalINT
33812133640-436
D
W
L
D
W
17
GremioGremioGRE
32810143544-934
W
L
D
D
D
18
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
3289153442-833
L
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
32511163450-1626
L
D
D
D
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
3249193264-3221
L
W
L
L
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Atletico MG sit sixth while Cruzeiro are third, with Jorge's side firmly in contention for a continental qualification place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google