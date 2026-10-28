Serie A - Game Week 33 29 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Atletico MG and Cruzeiro will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro are listed below. Fanatiz carries the match for viewers in the United States, while fans in Brazil can follow the action on Premiere.

Atletico MG host Cruzeiro in a Minas Gerais derby that carries genuine weight in the Serie A table. Eduardo Dominguez's side sit sixth and are looking to arrest a dip in form, while Artur Jorge brings a Cruzeiro team in third place and pushing hard for a top-three finish.

Atletico MG arrive at this fixture off the back of a difficult week. A Copa Sudamericana defeat to Montevideo City Torque was followed by a 3-2 Serie A loss to Flamengo, and Dominguez will demand a sharper performance from his squad in front of their own supporters.

Cruzeiro, by contrast, have been in strong form. Jorge's side have won four of their last five Serie A matches, including a 4-2 victory over Gremio and a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo, and they travel to this derby with confidence.

The head-to-head record adds further intrigue. These clubs have met four times already in 2026 across the league, the Copa, and the Mineiro, with the results split. Neither side can claim dominance heading into this encounter.

With Cruzeiro chasing a continental qualification place and Atletico MG needing to recover ground after back-to-back defeats, the stakes in this derby are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro live.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Atletico MG. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Artur Jorge is in a similar position on the Cruzeiro side. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news.

Form

Atletico MG head into this fixture with three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Flamengo, which followed a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana loss to Montevideo City Torque. Earlier in that run, they beat Coritiba 1-0 in the league and defeated Montevideo City Torque 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. Atletico MG scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Cruzeiro arrive with four wins and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Remo, which followed a 4-2 victory over Gremio. Their only defeat in that run came against Red Bull Bragantino, losing 4-2. Cruzeiro scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side scoring freely on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Cup fixture on September 2, 2026, when Atletico MG won 2-1 at home against Cruzeiro. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which span the Copa, Serie A, and the Mineiro, the record is tightly contested, with Atletico MG claiming two wins and Cruzeiro claiming two, alongside one draw. The sides have also met in a Serie A fixture in May 2026, when Atletico MG won 3-1 away at Cruzeiro.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Atletico MG sit sixth while Cruzeiro are third, with Jorge's side firmly in contention for a continental qualification place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: