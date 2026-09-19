Serie A - Game Week 28 20 Sept 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Athletico Paranaense and Bahia will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details for both services are listed below.

Athletico Paranaense host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that pits two sides separated by just one place in the table, with both clubs firmly in contention at the top end of the division.

Odair Hellmann's Athletico Paranaense come into this match in mixed form. They drew their most recent league outing 3-3 against Coritiba, a result that continued a run of inconsistency that has seen them fail to win in four of their last five Serie A games.

Bahia arrive in considerably sharper form under Rogerio Ceni. The visitors have won four of their last five league matches, including a 2-1 victory over Remo in their most recent outing, and they carry genuine momentum into this fixture.

The head-to-head record between these sides has tilted toward Bahia in recent seasons. Their 3-0 win at home against Athletico Paranaense earlier this campaign will give Ceni's squad confidence heading into enemy territory.

With both teams positioned inside the top four, this is a direct confrontation between sides with genuine ambitions for the upper reaches of the Serie A table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Odair Hellmann has no confirmed injury or suspension news to report for Athletico Paranaense ahead of this fixture, and the probable starting lineup has not yet been announced. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Bahia, Rogerio Ceni is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. The projected XI has not been released, and further squad news will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Athletico Paranaense have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Coritiba, and they also drew 3-3 with Fluminense earlier in that run. Across the five games, they scored 13 goals and conceded 11, with their only win coming against Botafogo RJ.

Bahia have been in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over Remo, and they also beat Red Bull Bragantino 3-2 away from home. They scored 11 goals and conceded 10 across those five games, with four consecutive wins preceding their earlier draw against Chapecoense AF.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on April 1, 2026, when Bahia won 3-0 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Bahia hold the stronger record, with their only defeat in that sample coming in a 2-0 loss at Athletico Paranaense in July 2023.

Standings

Athletico Paranaense sit third in the Serie A table, with Bahia one place behind them in fourth. Both sides are in the thick of the race for the top positions, making this a direct meeting between two genuine contenders for the upper tier of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: