Serie A - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 14:45 New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Cagliari will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atalanta vs Cagliari are listed below.

Atalanta host Cagliari at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo in the latest round of Serie A 2026/27 action, with both sides looking to climb the early-season table.

Maurizio Sarri's side arrive into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Roma, a result that ended a three-match winning run and provided a reminder that consistency remains a work in progress. Before that setback, the Bergamaschi had shown genuine quality, winning back-to-back league games and progressing through Conference League qualification.

Cagliari, managed by Fabio Pisacane, head to Bergamo with some confidence after a 1-0 win over Lecce last time out in Serie A. That victory ended a difficult run that included a Coppa Italia exit to Hellas Verona and a narrow league defeat to Inter.

Both teams sit close together in the standings at this early stage of the campaign, making the points on offer here more significant than the matchday number might suggest.

There are injury concerns in both camps, and the team news will shape how each side sets up. Sarri will need his key creative players to step up in the absence of a couple of notable absentees.

For Cagliari, the loss of Mattia Felici is a significant blow. The young forward suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament rupture — this time to his right knee — just nine months after a similar injury to his left, ending his season before it had properly begun.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Atalanta vs Cagliari live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Atalanta vs Cagliari with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Maurizio Sarri is without Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana through injury, while Gianluca Gaetano is suspended. The projected XI includes Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with a back line of Lorenzo Bernasconi, Davide Zappacosta, Giorgio Scalvini, and Odilon Kossounou. Ederson, Franck Kessie, and Lazar Samardzic are expected in midfield, with Eljif Elmas and Charles De Ketelaere supporting Gianluca Scamacca up front.

Fabio Pisacane names Elia Caprile in goal for Cagliari, with Juan Rodriguez, Alessandro Deiola, Adam Obert, and Ze Pedro in defence. Harry Winks, Michel Ndary Adopo, and Alessandro Romano line up in midfield, while Daniel Maldini, Jacopo Fazzini, and Paul Mendy complete the projected XI. Riyad Idrissi, Yael Trepy, and Mattia Felici are all unavailable through injury, with Felici facing a lengthy absence after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Form

Atalanta have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Roma, snapping a run of consecutive wins that included a 1-0 league victory over Bologna. In European action, they beat Hapoel Tel Aviv 1-0 away in Conference League qualification after drawing the first leg 0-0.

Cagliari have also won three of their last five, losing twice. Their latest result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Lecce, following back-to-back defeats against Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia and Inter in the league. Earlier in the run, they beat Parma 1-0 away and defeated S.S. Arezzo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Cagliari beat Atalanta 3-2 at home in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Cagliari have won three times to Atalanta's two, with both sides having scored 10 goals in total across those matches. The previous encounter at the New Balance Arena ended 2-1 to Atalanta in December 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Atalanta sit eighth and Cagliari ninth, separated by a narrow margin at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atalanta vs Cagliari today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: