WATCH: Huge let-off for Arsenal as Mohamed Salah BLASTS Liverpool penalty wide following chaotic start to second half

Mohamed Salah missed the opportunity to pull Liverpool level against Arsenal when he sent a penalty kick wide of the post in Sunday's clash.

Liverpool awarded penalty

Score was 2-1 to Arsenal

Salah missed the target

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were awarded a spot kick when Rob Holding tripped Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota in the box, and Salah subsequently stepped up looking for his second goal of the game. The Egyptian failed to hold his nerve from 12 yards, though, blasting his effort wide of the post to spark wild celebrations among the Arsenal squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The penalty came amid a hectic start to the second half. Arsenal had a 2-1 lead from the first half and the second period got underway in the wake of a bizarre moment in which an assistant referee appeared to elbow Liverpool's Andrew Robertson. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was booked for his reaction to the referee awarding the penalty and then Reds midfielder Fabinho was given the seventh yellow card of the game shortly afterwards.

WHAT NEXT? Salah and Liverpool are due back in action at Leed United on April 17, with Arsenal set to travel to West Ham for a London derby clash the day before.