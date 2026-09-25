UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Air Albania Stadium

Today's game between Albania and Belarus will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Albania vs Belarus is available to watch live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Albania host Belarus at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, with both sides carrying genuine ambition into this fixture.

Albania come into the match as group leaders, though their recent form tells a more complicated story. Rolando Maran's side have lost all five of their last competitive and friendly outings, conceding goals while struggling to find the net themselves.

Bearus arrive in Tirana sitting second in the group standings, and Viktor Goncharenko's team have shown considerably more resilience in recent months. Three wins from their last five matches, including a 4-1 victory over Syria, suggest a squad building momentum at the right time.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds further intrigue. Albania won the last meeting between the sides, a 3-2 result in this same competition back in November 2020, though Belarus have their own victories in this series to draw on.

With group leadership on the line and both coaches looking to make their mark, this is a fixture that carries real weight in the Nations League table.

Read on to find out how to watch Albania vs Belarus live, including all available TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Albania vs Belarus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Albania head coach Rolando Maran has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bearus manager Viktor Goncharenko is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no confirmed absentees listed at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Albania's recent record makes for difficult reading. Maran's side have lost all five of their last matches, picking up zero points across competitive and friendly fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Luxembourg, and they were beaten by the same scoreline against Israel shortly before that. Across those five games, Albania scored just two goals while conceding five, pointing to problems at both ends of the pitch.

Bearus have fared considerably better. Goncharenko's side won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso, but before that they beat Syria 4-1 in a display that showed real attacking intent. A win over Armenia and a clean-sheet victory away at Cyprus round out a run that gives Belarus genuine confidence heading into Tirana.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-2 to Albania in November 2020, a UEFA Nations League C fixture played at home for the Albanians. That result came just months after Belarus won the reverse fixture 2-0 in September of the same year. Across the last five meetings, Albania hold a slight edge, with victories in three of those contests compared to two for Belarus.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Albania ALB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Belarus BLR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Finland FIN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 San Marino SMR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Albania currently sit top of UEFA Nations League C Group 1, with Belarus in second place. This fixture has direct implications for who leads the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs Belarus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: