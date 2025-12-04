How to watch Alabama vs Clemson NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) return to Coleman Coliseum on December 4, 2025 riding a red-hot eight-game tear, and the message is simple, they don't plan on pumping the brakes anytime soon.

Standing in their way are the Clemson Tigers (5-3), a squad still trying to find steady footing as the calendar flips toward conference play.

Alabama is coming off a commanding 79-65 win over Kennesaw State, a matchup that showcased just how many weapons the Tide can throw at opponents.

Clemson, meanwhile, walks in licking its wounds after a 72-64 setback against Michigan State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama vs Clemson NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Alabama vs Clemson: Date and tip-off time

The Crimson Tide will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Thursday, December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Coleman Coliseum Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama vs Clemson on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Alabama and Clemson live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Alabama vs Clemson team news & key performers

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama isn't just winning, it's steamrolling people. The Crimson Tide owns a staggering +183 scoring margin, outpacing opponents by an average of 22.9 points per night. They're pouring in 76.3 points per game, good for 64th in the nation, and the real kicker? They clamp down defensively, giving up just 53.4 per outing, the 25th-best mark in college basketball. In short, Alabama isn’t just beating teams, they’re suffocating them.

Jessica Timmons lit up the scoreboard with 21 points while adding seven boards and five dimes, looking every bit like the engine of this undefeated machine. Karly Weathers chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, plus a pair of steals, a true all-around performance that screamed dominance on both ends of the floor.

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson's numbers aren't shabby either, but they don't quite have the same jaw-dropping sparkle. The Tigers sit at +103 on the season, winning their games by an average of 12.9 points. They're putting up 66.8 points per game, 187th in the country, and make their money on the defensive end, surrendering only 53.9 points per contest, which ranks 27th nationally.

Despite the loss, Rusne Augustinaite came to play, pacing the Tigers with 17 points. Clemson showed fight, but they’ll need far more if they hope to silence a roaring Alabama crowd and slow down a Tide group that's firing on all cylinders.