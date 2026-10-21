Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and Atalanta will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Ajax vs Atalanta is available to watch live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ajax host Atalanta at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in the UEFA Conference League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying contrasting momentum from their most recent outings.

Michel's Ajax suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in their Conference League opener, a result that prompted sharp words from within the squad. The Amsterdam side have since returned to winning ways in the Eredivisie, beating FC Groningen 5-2 away, but the pressure of a second European setback would be significant for a side sitting fifth in the Dutch top flight.

Atalanta come into this game off the back of a 3-2 defeat at San Siro against AC Milan, a result that continued a difficult run of Serie A form for Maurizio Sarri's side. Three league defeats in four matches before that loss to Milan point to defensive vulnerabilities that Ajax will look to exploit.

Yet Atalanta did open their Conference League campaign with a 3-1 win over Pafos FC, and Sarri's squad has shown it can produce in Europe even when domestic results have been inconsistent. The Bergamo club sit fourth in the Conference League standings, giving this trip to Amsterdam added weight.

Ajax, meanwhile, occupy 25th place in the Conference League table after their opening defeat, making three points at home close to a necessity if they want to remain in contention. The Johan Cruijff ArenA should provide a charged atmosphere for a fixture that matters to both sides.

TV channel and live stream information for Ajax vs Atalanta is listed below.

How to watch Ajax vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ajax are managed by Michel, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atalanta head coach Maurizio Sarri also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Updates on availability and the projected XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Ajax have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 away win over FC Groningen in the Eredivisie, which followed their 2-1 Conference League defeat to Hajduk Split. Earlier in the run, Ajax drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen and beat Willem II 5-1, with a 2-2 draw against Excelsior also in that stretch.

Atalanta have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to AC Milan in Serie A, though before that they claimed a 3-1 Conference League win over Pafos FC and a 3-1 Serie A victory over Venezia. Their three defeats in this run came against AC Milan, Juventus, and Cagliari.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the available head-to-head record, both fixtures coming in the UEFA Champions League group stage in the 2020-21 season. The most recent of those meetings saw Atalanta win 1-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in December 2020, while the earlier encounter at the Gewiss Stadium ended 2-2. The series is therefore split, with one win apiece and a draw, and this Conference League fixture marks the first time the sides have met since that European campaign.

Standings

In the Conference League, Atalanta sit fourth while Ajax are placed 25th, meaning Ajax are under immediate pressure to recover points after their opening defeat, while Atalanta will look to consolidate their strong early position in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: